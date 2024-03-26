All Metro Games in Order

For the past 10 years, the Metro series has left its mark on the post-apocalyptic subgenre of first-person shooters. Today, we will be examining all the Metro games in order of release!

Metro 2033 (2010)

Image Source: Deep Silver

Developed by 4A Games, Metro 2033 is the first Metro game and is largely linear, while taking place mostly underground. You play as the protagonist, Artyom, a man who was raised underground, which is a bit safer from the outer world’s post-nuclear dystopian landscapes. At least, until you meet violent mutants, bandits, and other haunted spookies further below the surface.

Metro 2033 is also a first-person shooter with a propensity for ammo scarcity with light survival elements.

Metro: Last Light (2013)

Image Source: Deep Silver

Three years later Metro: Last Light becomes a thing. After the events of Metro 2033, Artyom takes on the role of a ranger. His goal? To protect the station he calls home. With that said, Last Light still takes place underneath Moscow in tunnel after tunnel. Like Metro 2033, Last Light is also a challenging first-person shooter.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of a weapon customization system. This system allows you to change various aspects of your weapons like the sights, mag size, and whether it has a silencer. Last Light even had some really successful DLC called the “Chronicles Pack”.

Metro: Redux (2014)

Image Source: Deep Silver

In 2014 Metro: Redux was released, however, it is not a third game in the series. Metro: Redux is actually a combination remaster of both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. This remaster features an impressive amount of improvements to everything from the AI to graphics and combat.

Metro: Redux also features a new mode that removes the heads up display, where damage is increased and spare ammo is all the more scarce. This extra level of difficulty succeeds in making the game more difficult and even more frightening at times. Metro: Redux is certainly one of the better remasters out there.

Metro: Exodus (2019)

Image Source: Deep Silver

Finally, the real third installment in the Metro franchise opens up the classic Metro gameplay. Because Exodus still takes after the books by Glukhovsky, you once again play Artyom. Except this time Artyom gets to explore many outside regions outside of Moscow’s dark and drab tunnels. The player rides the locomotive Aurora, a train Artyom and his comrades commandeer and use to travel to Exodus’s varied outside locales.

The better lighting and audio make the game just as tense as its earlier indoor prequels, which may explain why it sold so well. The various mutant types also ensure a lot of the series tension is preserved even during the outside levels. The next Metro game in the series is called Metro: Awakening, and it is a virtual reality exclusive. However, since it’s not yet released, it’s hard to say much about it.

