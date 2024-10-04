During the latest Minecraft Live 2024 event, Mojang announced the first steps to the new Minecraft 1.22 update. Here, we’ll provide you with everything you need to know about Minecraft 1.22, so keep this article bookmarked for all the incoming updates.

Dates Announced Updates September 28, 2024 Winter Drop: Pale Garden (biome) and Creaking (hostile mob). September 28, 2024 Bundles of Bravery: Bundles (item) and Hardcore for Bedrock Edition (game mode).

Winter Drop: First Step to Minecraft 1.22

Winter Drop is an upcoming data pack that will drop sometime during the winter of 2024-2025. It includes a new Pale Garden overworld biome, with a number of new related blocks and features, as well as the new hostile mob, Creaking.

Pale Garden: Forest Biome Features

Pale Garden resembles oak tree forests, but pale oak trees featured in this new biome have a much grayer palette, which makes them look desaturated. Actually, the sky, the water, and all other blocks also look desaturated when roaming this biome. In between the trees, you’ll see patches of pale moss blocks and pale moss carpets. Sometimes the trees can be covered with pale hanging moss, pale oak leaves, and pale oak saplings.

Pale oak trees are valuable sources of pale oak logs and pale oak planks, which can be used in the production of the following decorative items:

Pale Oak Boat

Pale Oak Stairs

Pale Oak Slab

Pale Oak Sign

Pale Oak Hanging Sign

Pale Oak Button

Pale Oak Pressure Plate

Pale Oak Door

Pale Oak Fence

Pale Oak Fence Gate

Pale Oak Trapdoor

Creaking: New Hostile Mob

Some of the pale oak trees may contain Creaking Hearts that serve as spawners for the new Creaking hostile mobs. You’ll be able to extract such a heart from the top of a trunk of any such pale oak tree, but only if you chop it with an axe that has Silk Touch enchantment applied to it. Once dropped, these hearts can be activated only at night, as that’s the only period when mobs spawn in the Pale Garden.

There are a few more things you need to consider when trying to spawn Creaking mobs:

Once Creaking spawns, it cannot be damaged.

You must destroy the Creaking Heart spawner to kill all Creakings.

If a Creaking Heart is placed between two similarly aligned pale oak logs and/or pale oak wood blocks, it becomes dormant.

At night, a dormant Creaking Heart checks if the matching logs are still in place. If not, it disables itself.

In all other cases, it activates itself and spawns two Creakings at once.

After the release of the Winter Drop, Mojang will introduce a much anticipated Hardcore mode for Bedrock Edition in the new updated “Bundles of Bravery.” This game mode will have the following features:

The world of Survival will be locked to Hard difficulty.

Players won’t respawn after dying.

Instead, they’ll have the option to observe the world as a spectator.

Additionally, Mojang announced a new type of item called “Bundles,” which are no longer experimental, with the following features:

Can hold a mixed stack of items at a time.

Can be dyed into 16 different colors.

Crafting recipes include: 6x Rabbit Hide + 2x String 1x Leather + 1 String



