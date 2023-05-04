Every Ultimate Ability Sombra Can Interrupt With Hack or EMP in Overwatch 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

In Overwatch 2, Sombra is a very situational character who can counter and shut down many of her opponent’s abilities and Ultimates with both her Hack and EMP. However, knowing which abilities she can cancel out and what will be a waste of EMP or a failed hack situation can be challenging. If you’re looking for answers, we’ve got you covered. Here’s every ability & Ultimate Sombra can interrupt with Hack in Overwatch 2.

All Ultimate Abilties Sombra Can Interrupt With Hack or EMP in Overwatch 2

Sombra can interrupt a considerable amount of Ultimate abilities from the 37 characters on the roster. Some require her to use her EMP as a counter-Ultimate, whereas others can be interrupted by using her Hack ability. Here’s a complete list of every enemy Ultimate Sombra can interrupt and how. Any Ultimates not mentioned below cannot be interrupted or canceled by Sombra in any way.

Junker Queen’s Rampage : Hack or EMP (During cast animation only)

: Hack or EMP (During cast animation only) Orisa’s Terra Surge: Hack or EMP (During wind-up animation/charge period)

Hack or EMP (During wind-up animation/charge period) Reinhardt’s Earth Shatter: Hack or EMP (During the brief second of his cast animation, before his Hammer hits the ground)

Hack or EMP (During the brief second of his cast animation, before his Hammer hits the ground) Sigma’s Gravitic Flux: Hack or EMP (During any point in which he is in the air/before the Flux slams down)

Hack or EMP (During any point in which he is in the air/before the Flux slams down) Cassidy’s Deadeye: Hack or EMP (At any point before he releases to shoot)

Hack or EMP (At any point before he releases to shoot) Hanzo’s Dragonstrike: Hack or EMP (During the very beginning of his cast animation, before the arrow is shot)

Hack or EMP (During the very beginning of his cast animation, before the arrow is shot) Junkrat’s Rip-Tyre: Hack or EMP (During his cast animation where he pulls the tyre out. Nothing can be done once he takes control of the tire)

Hack or EMP (During his cast animation where he pulls the tyre out. Nothing can be done once he takes control of the tire) Mei’s Blizzard : Hack or EMP (Hack can disable it during her cast/throw animation, but as of Season 4, EMP can disable Blizzard once casted)

: Hack or EMP (Hack can disable it during her cast/throw animation, but as of Season 4, EMP can disable Blizzard once casted) Pharah’s Rocket Barrage: Hack or EMP (Any time throughout the duration of her Ultimate)

Hack or EMP (Any time throughout the duration of her Ultimate) Reaper’s Death Blossom: Hack or EMP (Any time throughout the duration of his Ultimate)

Hack or EMP (Any time throughout the duration of his Ultimate) Sombra’s EMP: Hack or EMP (During the short window in her cast animation, before the purple AOE is created. If you miss your timing, you will simply Hack the enemy Sombra after she EMP’s, or EMP on top of her EMP, which won’t cancel it out.)

Hack or EMP (During the short window in her cast animation, before the purple AOE is created. If you miss your timing, you will simply Hack the enemy Sombra after she EMP’s, or EMP on top of her EMP, which won’t cancel it out.) Tracer’s Pulse Bomb: Hack or EMP (During the first second of her cast animation, before she sticks the bomb to anyone)

Hack or EMP (During the first second of her cast animation, before she sticks the bomb to anyone) Baptiste’s Amplifcation Matrix: EMP (Hack won’t do anything, but you can cancel his Ultimate or remove it at any point after casting with EMP.)

EMP (Hack won’t do anything, but you can cancel his Ultimate or remove it at any point after casting with EMP.) Wrecking Ball’s Minefield: Hack or EMP (You can Hack Ball during his cast animation to cancel Minefield, and you can also EMP over top of the mines before they activate to cancel them out/stop them from activating.)

Hack or EMP (You can Hack Ball during his cast animation to cancel Minefield, and you can also EMP over top of the mines before they activate to cancel them out/stop them from activating.) Symmetra’s Photon Barrier: EMP (You can’t cancel Photon Barrier’s cast with Hack, but you can instantly remove the wall once it’s up with EMP.)

EMP (You can’t cancel Photon Barrier’s cast with Hack, but you can instantly remove the wall once it’s up with EMP.) Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush: Hack or EMP (During her cast animation, before the Kitsune emerges.)

Hack or EMP (During her cast animation, before the Kitsune emerges.) Lucio’s Sound Barrier: Hack or EMP (You can Hack or EMP Lucio during the cast animation of Sound Barrier, at any point before he hits the ground to cancel it.)

Hack or EMP (You can Hack or EMP Lucio during the cast animation of Sound Barrier, at any point before he hits the ground to cancel it.) Moira’s Coalescence: Hack or EMP (Any time throughout the duration of her Ultimate)

Hack or EMP (Any time throughout the duration of her Ultimate) D.Va’s Re-Mech: Hack (You can stop Baby D.Va during the cast animation of summoning her mech again with a well-timed hack. This must be timed before the mech hits the ground for her to climb into.)

Hack (You can stop Baby D.Va during the cast animation of summoning her mech again with a well-timed hack. This must be timed before the mech hits the ground for her to climb into.) Ana’s Nano Boost: Hack or EMP (In the very slim window of her cast animation, before she’s able to call out her voice line)

Hack or EMP (In the very slim window of her cast animation, before she’s able to call out her voice line) Ashe’s B.O.B: Hack or EMP (You can hack Ashe out of summoning B.O.B if you time the hack during her cast animation. Otherwise, you can take B.O.B out of the team fight for a number of seconds by hacking or EMPing him.)

Hack or EMP (You can hack Ashe out of summoning B.O.B if you time the hack during her cast animation. Otherwise, you can take B.O.B out of the team fight for a number of seconds by hacking or EMPing him.) Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life: EMP (EMP will completely remove/cancel Tree of Life once casted.)

That's everything you need to know about every ability & Ultimate Sombra can interrupt with Hack in Overwatch 2.

