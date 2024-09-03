Every Artifact in The Casting of Frank Stone

Artifacts are one of the three forms of collectible in The Casting of Frank Stone, each offering a little more insight into the story. Artifacts are separated into three categories. There are a total of thirty artifacts to find throughout the game, and some of them are found out of order – here’s how to get all of the artifacts in The Casting of Frank Stone. Beware spoilers for the whole game!

The Storyteller

These artifacts concern the mysterious Augustine Lieber, as well as the Entity, the Killers, the Trials, and the Omniverse.

Estate Letter: In Chapter 2, look for this letter near the window in the music room. Lawyer Letter: In Chapter 3, enter the curiosity shop and head left to find this letter by the window. Blueprints: In Chapter 4, examine the portrait in the atrium and try to wipe off the name tag to unlock a secret door. Head inside to find the blueprint on a cabinet. Fiction Book: You’ll find this book in the reliquiary in Chapter 6, sitting on a table. Demonic Statue: Still in the reliquary, this statue is behind Stan. Shrine: In Chapter 8, you’ll be looking for Stan. After turning off the TV, head through the door. Look for the stairs heading down and take a left directly beforehand to find the shrine. Flawed Lamp: In Chapter 8, you’ll find yourself in an archive. The Flawed Lamp is at the far end, to the right of the desk. Logan Chen Letter: In Chapter 8, you’ll be asked to pick between stealing a diary or a pouch. Choose the diary and succeed at both skill checks, and this will be automatically added to your inventory later on when you get a chance to read it. Grimoire Page: In Chapter 9, you’ll come across Augustine’s bedroom. Pick the book up on the table and turn the page to get this artifact. Bloodied Ring: In Chapter 14, make sure at least one character survives until the woods. After the fourth vision you’ll reach a fork in the road. The ring is on a tree stump ahead of you.

The Champion

These artifacts concern Frank Stone, the killer at the heart of the story.

Staff File: In Chapter 1, head in through the window and continue until you find a room with a door you’ll need to unblock. Examine the filing cabinet nearby to collect this file. Symbols: In Chapter 1, you’ll fall down a ladder and find yourself in a tunnel. Look for a sconce on the wall near a set of stairs to make note of some symbols. Old Newspaper Article: In Chapter 5, check the table for two articles. This is the article on the right. The Epic of Gilgamesh: In Chapter 2, in the room where you meet Stan. Weapon Designs: In Chapter 5 you’ll come across this artifact on the table in Frank’s Workshop. Face of Evil: In the atrium in Chapter 4, head upstairs to find this on a desk on the second level. Grandmother Letter: In Chapter 9, head through the bathroom to a disused locker room. Look to your right as you enter to see a gap you can squeeze through. Do so, and there’s a drawer in an alcove to your left with a key. Grab it, then head back and squeeze through another gap. Once you’ve done that, look for a locker you can unlock with the key to collect this artifact. Frank’s Journal: In Chapter 9, you can find another of Frank’s lairs by heading through a door near the ladder and crawling through a tunnel. The journal is hidden here. Session Tape: In Chapter 12, you’ll find a hidden passage in Augustine’s bedroom after using the music box. Follow it down to a hallway where you’ll find a tape recorder. Play it to collect this artifact. ID Card: In Chapter 14, your group will be separated, and either Linda, Madi, or both will find themselves in a room with a generator. The ID card is on the table in this room.

Murder Mill

These artifacts concern Murder Mill, the horror movie at the core of the game’s plot.

Movie poster: In the room where you meet Stan in Chapter 2, you’ll need to open a cabinet and find this poster to continue. Lost Movie Magazine: You’ll find this magazine on a counter in the drug store in Chapter 3. Fanzine Review: In Chapter 6, head up to the upper level of the atrium. This artifact is on a round table near the couch. Oracle of the Omniverse: In Chapter 5’s garage, look around for this book on top of the dryer. Deed of Sale: In Chapter 6, look on one of the cabinets near the windows on the top floor of the atrium to find this artifact. Riot Broadcast: In the reliquary, look for a speaker next to a goat head mask. Press the button for a broadcast about a riot following a screening of Murder Mill – albeit one Linda doesn’t remember. Broken Super 8: The camera Sam broke all the way back in Chapter 3 is hidden in a desk in the reliquary, next to Madi. You’ll need to interact with this artifact to continue. Prop Arm: In Chapter 8, you’ll find yourself in an archive. Check the third aisle on the right for the prop arm used in Murder Mill. Alt Movie Scene: Still in the archive, go to the illuminated desk. You’ll need to collect this artifact to continue, so be sure to collect number ten first. Luckily, it’s still in the same room. T-Shirt: The final artifact in this collection is also in the archive. Look for a box filled with T-shirts in the first aisle to your left as you enter the room. It’s directly opposite the Prop Arm.

