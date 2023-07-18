Are There Any Escape From Tarkov Promo Codes? Answered (July 2023)

Escape from Tarkov is an online first-person action RPG set in the fictional region called Norvinsk, where two private military companies have fought endlessly. Although the player character is an experienced mercenary who can survive numerous deadly battles, receiving some help never hurts. In fact, Battlestate Games sometimes shares limited-time codes you can redeem for various rewards, such as free gear and discounts on items you wish to purchase.

All Active Escape From Tarkov Codes

Unfortunately, there are no working codes you can use in Escape from Tarkov at the moment. However, we’ll update the list once the developer releases a new active code.

All Expired Escape From Tarkov Codes

Here are all the codes that no longer work in Escape from Tarkov:

Kazam

LPLMVYP14YXKCYC8ASaU

UZZFEED

NOVABABE5-ZHGQSU

NOVABABE5-SD62JR

SAVE 15% OFF

20902FN362

2008NMAP4STU

23% OFF

20% Cashback

25% Off

8A6E2D3A

SEMI40

pcnK2s.

WORK30

XOKENNEDY

How to Redeem Escape From Tarkov Codes

Here are the steps you must follow to redeem your codes:

Open the Escape from Tarkov official website. Log in to your account. Select your Profile. Click the ACTIVATE PROMO CODE button. Enter an active code into the text box. Press the SUBMIT button.

If you want to get the latest Escape From Tarkov codes, you can follow Battlestate Games’ social media account. You can also regularly visit this page since we’ll update this article whenever a new code pops up. For FPS fans, you may consider checking out other code posts on Twinfinite, such as Undawn and Call of Duty Mobile.