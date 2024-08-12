Era of Althea Trello Link (August 2024)

Era of Althea is one of the most popular Roblox anime-inspired games where players can fight and explore the world. For Era of Althea enthusiasts, the game developers have set up a dedicated Trello board containing detailed info about the game, including controls, story, maps, and more. So whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, here’s how you can access the Era of Althea Trello link to learn the game mechanics quickly.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Era of Althea Trello Link?

Click this link for the Era of Althea Trello board. This was last confirmed as working on August 12, 2024.

Simply click on the link to head to the game’s Trello page and access all the essential information, including Era of Althea info, controls, Discord server, mechanics, and much more. The Trello page is especially useful for new players who may be struggling to understand certain aspects of the game.

Additionally, the Trello page also features redeem codes for Era of Althea that can be used to obtain free rewards in-game. Players can navigate to the game’s menu section to redeem these codes. The best part is that the Trello board’s administrators keep the page up-to-date with the latest information, making it a one-stop-shop for Era of Althea fans.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is on the Era of Althea Trello?

The Era of Althea Trello is divided into multiple sections that are further divided into sub-sections called cards. Each card contains relevant info as per its title, making it pretty easy for the users to locate the information they’re searching for.

Here are the sections/ lists of the Era of Althea Trello:

Basic Info

SNaps

Weapons

Armors

Races

Traits

Accessories

NPCs

Game Staff

Trello Staff

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the Era of Althea Trello link. Meanwhile, do check out our other Roblox-related content at Twinfinite. We’ve got the Type Soul Trello link, Clover Retribution Trello link, and Kengan Trello link for you to check out!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy