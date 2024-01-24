Enshrouded PC System Requirements

Before you can start your Enshrouded adventure, you’ll have to actually fire up the game. However, even the best gaming rigs might struggle to run it. So, if you are wondering whether your rig is up to the task, compare it with the PC System Requirements for Enshrouded we listed below.

Required PC Specs for Enshrouded

Minimum PC System Requirements for Enshrouded

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (2.7 GHz 4 Core) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (3.5 GHz 4 Core) or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (req. 6GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (req. 6GB VRAM)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended PC System Requirements for Enshrouded

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7-8700 (3.7 GHz 6 Core) / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (3.7 GHz 8 Core) or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (req. 6GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (req. 6GB VRAM)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Be mindful, though, that these PC requirements for Enshrouded that Keen Games has posted only tell part of the story. In reality, if you want to run the game with 60 fps and all settings maxed out, you will need at least an RTX 3080 based on our tests.

On the other hand, the CPU isn’t that important, and even a low-end Ryzen processor will be just enough. Also, having an SSD isn’t required, as there are basically no loading screens in the game, which should let you meet the system requirements for Enshrouded that much easier.

What is Enshrouded?

Enshrouded is a multiplayer exploration adventure set in the mysterious world of Embervale. You play as a Flameborn, one of the last surviving members of your race. There are also others who you will meet along the way, and they’ll aid you on your journey.

Your goal is to unravel the secrets that the other survivors have left behind and use them to purify Embervale. On your mission, you will fight your way through monster-infested dungeons, craft and develop your hideout and skills, and finally, defeat the overlords who hold this world under their control.

That is about everything you need to know about PC system requirements for Enshrouded.