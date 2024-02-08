Enshrouded: Amber Farm Locations

Amber is a precious resource in Enshrouded. However, before the latest patch, there were almost no spawns of it, and if there were, it was so well blended with the shrouded areas that you wouldn’t notice it. It’s a bit better now, but there is still only one best Amber farm location in Enshrouded, and everything you need to find it is right below.

Where to Find Amber in Enshrouded

The best location to farm Amber in Enshrouded is the shrouded valley east of the Revelwood Ancient Spire. It’s highlighted on the map above. It’s a short glide away, and there are basically no enemies to worry about, making it very safe to farm.

You will find two stone formations containing Amber veins close to each other, and you can mine them for several full stacks. Finding them can be hard even though they’ve made amber easier to notice with the recent patch, so check out the image above if you need help.

Alternative Location

If you’ve depleted the Amber location above and still need more for decorations or something else in Enshrouded, there is another one you can find east of the Revelwood Spire. A big part of that valley has a deadly shroud on the ground, so be careful while gliding (it’s mostly in the middle).

If you are still stuck with the first glider, reaching it by air might be hard. However, if you do fall to the ground, you only need to follow the natural rock walls to the right. It will lead you to the Grind Teeth Grotto, and the vein is just before it. The image above shows it sticking out of the ground close to where the deadly shroud in the middle ends.

Tips for Farming Amber Locations Quicker in Enshrouded

If you’ve checked out our Luminous Growth locations guide, then you can skip this section. If you haven’t, here is a quick recap of things you should do to get Amber efficiently in Enshrouded:

Upgrade your pickaxe – This seems obvious, but I prolonged my pickaxe upgrade in favor of getting other materials. It’s much better to improve your mining speed first and then farm materials later.

This seems obvious, but I prolonged my pickaxe upgrade in favor of getting other materials. It’s much better to improve your mining speed first and then farm materials later. Use life skills – Miner (10% chance to get two instead of one material while farming), Quality Gear (50% increased tool durability), and Mason (+30% pickaxe damage) are all great for farming and don’t cost many skill points.

– Miner (10% chance to get two instead of one material while farming), Quality Gear (50% increased tool durability), and Mason (+30% pickaxe damage) are all great for farming and don’t cost many skill points. Use stamina regen equipment – With Deadeye Boots or any other that give you -700 stamina regen timeout reduction, you can regen stamina while you mine. However, you might need to get the Rebound skill as well to reach infinite swinging potential.

Anyhow, that should cover everything you need to find and mine the best Amber location in Enshrouded. If this guide helped you out and you want more Enshrouded-related guides, check out the links we appended below.