Image Credit: Bethesda
Enotria The Last Song all Aspects character with Aspect of Balanzone
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Enotria: The Last Song – All Aspects and How to Get Them

All Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 11:55 am

Enotria: The Last Song has a unique Aspects system that can greatly change how your character plays out. These items change how your levels are distributed and allow you to be flexible with your loadout stats. We’re going to go over a full list of all Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song and what they do.

What are Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song?

Aspects are unique equippables that come with their own passives and set of stat bonuses. They can affect your five primary stats, Bruiser, Assassin, Trickster, Elementalist, and Battlemage, and vastly change how your character plays without having to respec. Most Aspects boost some stats while decreasing others.

All Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song

Aspect NameAspect NameAspect PassiveHow to Get
Aspect of the Soldier+5 BruiserNoneStarter Aspect
Aspect of the Rogue+5 AssassinNoneStarter Aspect
Aspect of the Enchanter+5 ElementalistNoneStarter Aspect
Aspect of the Acolyte+5 BattlemageNoneStarter Aspect
Aspect of the Thug+5 TricksterNoneStarter Aspect
Aspect of CurtisBruiser: +6
Assassin: +8
Elementalist: -8
Trickster: +8
Battlemage: -9		Increase Physical Power by 5%Defeat Curist Prince of Laughter in Quinta
Aspect of VermiglioBruiser: -9
Assassin: +2
Elementalist:+17
Trickster: -9
Battlemage: +4 		Ardore Power +3.33%
Elemental Power +3.33%
Status Power +3.33%		Defeat Vermiglio inside the Monastery of Maja
Aspect of ZanniBruiser: +20
Assassin: -3
Trickster: -10
Battlemage: -6		Increase Healing Power of Armonia Amber by 10%Defeat Zanni The First Mask at the end of Quinta
Aspect of the AssassinBruiser: -2
Assassin: +8
Battlemage: -1		Status Power +10%Reach level 25 with the Assassin Stat
Aspect of the TricksterBruiser: -2
Elementalist: -1
Trickster: +8		Physical Power +5%Reach level 25 with the Trickster Stat
Aspect of the BattlemageAssassin: -1
Trickster: -2
Battlemage: +8		Ardore Power +10%Reach level 25 with the Battlemage Stat
Aspect of the ElementalistAssassin: -2
Elementalist: +8
Trickster: -2		Elemental Power: +30%Reach level 25 with the Elementalist Stat
Aspect of the BruiserBruiser: +8
Elementalist: -1
Battlemage: -2		Maximum Health +3.3%Reach level 25 with the Bruiser Stat
Aspect of the PaguroBruiser: +8
Assassin: -7
Elementalist: +8
Trickster: +3
Battlemage: -7		Maximum Health: +5%
Status Power: +5%		Beat Gran Paguro, The Coastal Horror in Falesia Magna
Aspect of the GatekeeperBruiser: +12
Assassin: +2
Elementalist: +4
Trickster: -9
Battlemage: -4		Maximum Health: +5%
Physical Defense: +5%		Defeat all four Spaventa Gatekeepers in Falesia Magna
Aspect of GiangurgoloBruiser: +8
Assassin: -8
Elementalist: +6
Trickster: +8
Battlemage: -9		Carry Capacity: +33%
Status Power +3.3%		Defeat Giangurgolo, Champion of Veltha in the Colosseum
Aspect of SpaventaElementalist: -8
Trickster: +20
Battlemage: -7		Increase Physical Defense by 10%Defeat Captain Spaventa at the end of Falesia Magna
Aspect of MajaBruiser: -7
Elementalist:+12		Increase Status Negation by 10%Complete Maja’s Questline
Aspect of MorettaBruiser: -6
Elementalist: +12
Trickster: +5
Battlemage: -6		Finishing Attack Damage: +10%Defeat Moretta thrice in Litumnia
Aspect of PantaloneBruiser: -7
Assassin: +20
Elementalist: -8		Memoria gained from enemies: +5%
Luck: +10%		Defeat the Melted Ruler
Aspect of BalanzoneBruiser: -5
Assassin: -5
Trickster: -5
Battlemage: +20		Elemental Power: +5%
Status Power: +5%		Defeat the Melted Ruler
Aspect of MecenateBruiser: -7
Trickster: +12		Carry Capacity: +33%Complete Mecenate’s questline
Aspect of ArleccinoBruiser: +20
Assassin: +20
Elementalist: +20
Trickster: +20
Battlemage: +20		Take double damage from all sourcesDefeat Arleccino
All Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song

That concludes our list of all Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song, their effects, and how to get them. For more guides, also check out all Armonia Amplifier locations and all Mask Lines and locations. You can also check out our full lists of all Masks and all bosses.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.