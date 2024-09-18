Enotria: The Last Song – All Aspects and How to Get Them

Enotria: The Last Song has a unique Aspects system that can greatly change how your character plays out. These items change how your levels are distributed and allow you to be flexible with your loadout stats. We’re going to go over a full list of all Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song and what they do.

Recommended Videos

What are Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song?

Aspects are unique equippables that come with their own passives and set of stat bonuses. They can affect your five primary stats, Bruiser, Assassin, Trickster, Elementalist, and Battlemage, and vastly change how your character plays without having to respec. Most Aspects boost some stats while decreasing others.

All Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song

Aspect Name Aspect Name Aspect Passive How to Get Aspect of the Soldier +5 Bruiser None Starter Aspect Aspect of the Rogue +5 Assassin None Starter Aspect Aspect of the Enchanter +5 Elementalist None Starter Aspect Aspect of the Acolyte +5 Battlemage None Starter Aspect Aspect of the Thug +5 Trickster None Starter Aspect Aspect of Curtis Bruiser: +6

Assassin: +8

Elementalist: -8

Trickster: +8

Battlemage: -9 Increase Physical Power by 5% Defeat Curist Prince of Laughter in Quinta Aspect of Vermiglio Bruiser: -9

Assassin: +2

Elementalist:+17

Trickster: -9

Battlemage: +4 Ardore Power +3.33%

Elemental Power +3.33%

Status Power +3.33% Defeat Vermiglio inside the Monastery of Maja Aspect of Zanni Bruiser: +20

Assassin: -3

Trickster: -10

Battlemage: -6 Increase Healing Power of Armonia Amber by 10% Defeat Zanni The First Mask at the end of Quinta Aspect of the Assassin Bruiser: -2

Assassin: +8

Battlemage: -1 Status Power +10% Reach level 25 with the Assassin Stat Aspect of the Trickster Bruiser: -2

Elementalist: -1

Trickster: +8 Physical Power +5% Reach level 25 with the Trickster Stat Aspect of the Battlemage Assassin: -1

Trickster: -2

Battlemage: +8 Ardore Power +10% Reach level 25 with the Battlemage Stat Aspect of the Elementalist Assassin: -2

Elementalist: +8

Trickster: -2 Elemental Power: +30% Reach level 25 with the Elementalist Stat Aspect of the Bruiser Bruiser: +8

Elementalist: -1

Battlemage: -2 Maximum Health +3.3% Reach level 25 with the Bruiser Stat Aspect of the Paguro Bruiser: +8

Assassin: -7

Elementalist: +8

Trickster: +3

Battlemage: -7 Maximum Health: +5%

Status Power: +5% Beat Gran Paguro, The Coastal Horror in Falesia Magna Aspect of the Gatekeeper Bruiser: +12

Assassin: +2

Elementalist: +4

Trickster: -9

Battlemage: -4 Maximum Health: +5%

Physical Defense: +5% Defeat all four Spaventa Gatekeepers in Falesia Magna Aspect of Giangurgolo Bruiser: +8

Assassin: -8

Elementalist: +6

Trickster: +8

Battlemage: -9 Carry Capacity: +33%

Status Power +3.3% Defeat Giangurgolo, Champion of Veltha in the Colosseum Aspect of Spaventa Elementalist: -8

Trickster: +20

Battlemage: -7 Increase Physical Defense by 10% Defeat Captain Spaventa at the end of Falesia Magna Aspect of Maja Bruiser: -7

Elementalist:+12 Increase Status Negation by 10% Complete Maja’s Questline Aspect of Moretta Bruiser: -6

Elementalist: +12

Trickster: +5

Battlemage: -6 Finishing Attack Damage: +10% Defeat Moretta thrice in Litumnia Aspect of Pantalone Bruiser: -7

Assassin: +20

Elementalist: -8 Memoria gained from enemies: +5%

Luck: +10% Defeat the Melted Ruler Aspect of Balanzone Bruiser: -5

Assassin: -5

Trickster: -5

Battlemage: +20 Elemental Power: +5%

Status Power: +5% Defeat the Melted Ruler Aspect of Mecenate Bruiser: -7

Trickster: +12 Carry Capacity: +33% Complete Mecenate’s questline Aspect of Arleccino Bruiser: +20

Assassin: +20

Elementalist: +20

Trickster: +20

Battlemage: +20 Take double damage from all sources Defeat Arleccino All Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song

That concludes our list of all Aspects in Enotria: The Last Song, their effects, and how to get them. For more guides, also check out all Armonia Amplifier locations and all Mask Lines and locations. You can also check out our full lists of all Masks and all bosses.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy