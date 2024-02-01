Elden Ring Max Level – What Is the Level Cap?

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring may be a little more forgiving than some of their other games, but it is in no way an easy feat to complete. Much like with other titles in the Soulsborne series, there is a level cap. What is that level cap you ask? Read on to find out.

Recommended Videos

What is the Max Experience Level in Elden Ring?

The max level that you can get to in Elden Ring is 713. This means that in order to get to that level you must collect over one billion runes (1,692,558,415 to be exact), and add them to your stats at a Site of Grace.

As you might imagine, this takes a lot of farming, and will require you to go through certain areas multiple times just to be able to get your rune count up. The first player that managed to reach this level spent 765 hours playing the game in order to max out. So, you’ll need to buckle in for a long ride if you are planning on trying it!

There are some tactics that can help with improving your rune count, however. Firstly, you can obtain the Gold Scarab talisman. You will find this after defeating the Cleanrots knights found in the Abandoned Cave in Caelid.

The talisman will provide you with a buff that will increase your rune procurement by 20%, meaning that you will pick up more runes than usual when defeating enemies and farming.

You can then also stack this by creating the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, which is a recipe found in the Missionary Cookbook [2] which can be purchased from Patches once he has set up his shop. Once crafted, this will allow you to increase your rune procurement by 30% for three minutes.

Used in conjunction with the talisman, you can make obtaining runes a lot easier while farming for them.

Gaining max level in the game is going to take you a little while, so, why not take a break and check out all of the cheats and trainers in Elden Ring?