Elden Ring Dexterity – What Does It Do?

Elden Ring carries on the similar gameplay mechanics from previous FromSoftware games, such as Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls. Much like its predecessors, the game has attribute points. Dexterity is particularly one of note, but what does it do?

What is Dexterity Used for in Elden Ring?

Dexterity is the attribute point which will dictate which weapons/armaments you will be able to use in Elden Ring. It will also affect such aspects as spell casting and fall damage.

Dexterity is basically about movement, which means that it controls parts of the game that have a lot of movement required. If you put points into dexterity you will be able to:

Wield advanced weapons (armaments)

Get an added attack power boost from weapons that have dexterity-scaling

Make it harder to be knocked off your horse, Torrent

Soften your fall damage

Decrease the amount of time it takes to cast a spell

By choosing a build that is favoring dexterity (or focuses on it a little more than some other attributes) you will improve your character’s ability to fight more effectively with better weapons, and recover from falls quicker.

If you are opting for a route which is more magic-based, then dexterity will also be the attribute which you will want to pay attention to, as it will help with spell casting. It will also make traversing the map slightly easier, as you won’t have to worry as much about falling off of your horse, or falling down steep terrain.

In order to put points into dexterity, you will want to visit Sites of Grace; which are the little floating beams of yellow light you will see dotted around. You will also need to have accrued some runes from fighting enemies. These runes will be the currency you will buy more dexterity points with.

