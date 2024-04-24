Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes Trading Guide

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is filled with minigames and other mechanics, among which are the Trading Posts. This feature lets you purchase items in one town and sell them at a huge markup elsewhere. Here’s a handy guide on how to get the best of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ trading.

How to Find Trading Posts in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

You’ll find trading houses in towns all around the world of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. While they’re not present in every settlement, you’ll find these posts in a variety of towns, with the first available in Werne Village. Trading Posts are easily identified by the scales above them, and the identical icons in the mini-map.

How to Use Trading Posts

At each Trading Post, you can buy non-consumable items ranging from condiments to luxury goods, such as diamonds and kimonos. Each post only has a certain number of items available, and a limited inventory of each.

The prices of these items fluctuate significantly, not just from town to town but over time. For example, you might visit the same trading post several times and see the same item being sold for different prices. Similarly, the price each post is willing to pay for these items varies. Essentially, the system works on supply and demand, much like the real economy.

You can easily see the discount and markup of any item by checking the arrows next to them. One or two red arrows pointing down means that they’re willing to buy (or sell) the item for a lower price than usual, while blue arrows signify the opposite.

To get the most out of the system, you’ll need to buy items when they’re being sold at as low a price as possible, and then sell them at as high a mark-up as you can.

When to Start Trading

It’s worth waiting until a later point in the story before you start trading seriously. Early on, you’re likely better off spending your hard-earned baqua on healing items, equipment, or runes. However, if you have money to spare, it’s worth checking out a post and seeing what they’re selling at a discount, then selling that on in another post where demand is high.

Once you unlock fast travel, you can potentially earn thousands of baqua in mere minutes. Additionally, finding more trading posts will give you more buying and selling options.

Recruiting Hogan

Late in the game, you’ll come across Hogan, a gun-toting lizardine cowboy, in Twinhorne West. Before you can recruit him, however, you’ll need to earn 50,000 baqua through the trading mechanic. Previous earnings don’t count here – you’ll need to make your money after initiating the quest. Luckily, Hogan isn’t a missable hero, so you shouldn’t worry if you need some time to acquaint yourself with the mechanics.

Selling diamonds in Ardinale City can net you over 5,000 baqua, making them by far the highest-price items you can sell. It might take some patience, but having ten of these jewels will more than cover Hogan’s hefty price tag. While most places will only sell diamonds at a high price, both Hishahn and Impershi’arc will occasionally sell them for around 900 baqua, giving you around 4,000 baqua in profit each time.

However, there is a small workaround here. If you have the items in your inventory when you initiate the quest, you can sell them immediately to make your money, rather than do some trading all at once.

That's all you need to know about trading in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. For more on the game, be sure to check out our review.

