Best Passives For Each Class in Dungeonborne

Much like Dark and Darker, each of Dungeonborne’s eight classes features a handful of passive perks that tie into the active skills in some way. Today, we’re exploring the best perks worth building into for each class in Dungeonborne.

What Are Each Class’s Best Passives in Dungeonborne?

Image Source: Mithril Interactive

Dungeonborne does things a little differently when “picking” passives. That’s because to activate a passive, you have to hit any given passive’s attribute requirement before it becomes active. This makes it very challenging to unlock every passive for a class, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run with an optimized build and have two or three passives activated.

Fighter

Proficiency – 50 Strength

Fired Up – 87 Strength

Restraint – 27 Will

The Fighter’s passives mainly revolve around the accumulation of four attributes: Strength, Dexterity, Stamina, and Will, with Strength being used to activate two of the five passives. One of the best ways to build the Fighter is to build up at least 87 Strength. This gives you the Proficiency and Fired Up passives that buff your Whirlwind and Rush skills. Proficiency increases your movement speed during Whirlwind, while Fired Up resets Rush’s cooldown after you kill an enemy player, making both passives useful for chasing down an opponent.

It doesn’t seem feasible to try and stretch your attribute points over the other three attributes to obtain the other three passives. So, instead, I suggest getting to 27 Will so that you have Restraint, the passive that makes it so you don’t deal damage to teammates, and you don’t receive damage from them.

Priest

Cleansing Rites – 38 Faith

Resurrection – 75 Faith

Recompense – 24 Dexterity

Like the Fighter, the Priest’s two Faith-based passives greatly benefit the class’s Divine Guidance skill. Divine Guidance is the Priest’s area-of-effect healing skill and the two Faith passives allow you to not only heal your teammates but cure them of debuffs and make them immune for a short time. Additionally, Divine Guidance can now be used to resurrect one fallen ally once per run.

Beyond that, you can buff Divine Guidance further with Recompense, allowing your teammates to move faster while healing, and being immune from crowd control.

Cryomancer

Cryotherapy – 45 Will

Frost Echoes – 44 Intelligence

Arctic Maelstrom – 81 Intelligence

With these three Cryomancer passives, you benefit from a stronger Ice Storm spell that does more damage the farther it’s cast from you. However, if your casting is interrupted, the Frost Echoes passive refunds a portion of soul energy and cooldown time to make it easier to cast again.

If all else fails and you are attacked directly, the Cryotherapy passive ensures you will gain more health when you use Frost Barrier. These passives also have the benefit of needing to only stack two attributes as opposed to three.

Image Source: Mithril Interactive

Rogue

Evaporate – 62 Dexterity

Ambush – 29 Strength

Toxic Cloak – 36 Stamina

Rogue is a bit different as four of their passives activate from just two attributes, Strength and Dexterity. While Featherfoot at 93 Dexterity can be useful for moving faster during stealth, the three passives chosen in this guide are quite effective with one another and should be easier to reach since you won’t need that 93 Dexterity from gear.

The three passives we’ve chosen work so well because they all focus on buffing stealth or allowing you to stealth more easily. Evaporate lets you automatically enter stealth after a killing blow. Ambush gives you life steal on your next stealth-breaking attack, and Toxic Cloak lets you enter stealth again after petrifying a target with Petrifying Poison. This combo should allow you to continually stealth, keep your health up, and distract groups of players by vanishing after petrifying one.

Pyromancer

Swift Casting – 30 Dexterity

Ignite – 50 Intelligence

Rekindle – 42 Will

Like the Rogue, the three passives we like all activate from three different attributes and are quite a potent combination. Ignite is a great choice that gives your fire spells a damage-over-time effect, while Rekindle resets the cooldown of your 35-second cooldown of Fireblast whenever you snag a kill with it. What ties this passive build together is Swift Casting.

In short, Swift Casting is a buff you get for 10 seconds after using Fire Blast. During this time, your next cast of Pyroblast, which has a casting time of one second or four seconds depending on how long you charge it, is cut in half. This combination rewards you for getting kills by letting you attack even faster with fire abilities that also ignite.

Death Knight

Soul Cage – 39 Stamina

Endless Torment – 33 Dexterity

Life Steal – 24 Will

This combination of passives for the Death Knight is a ruthless combo that makes your Soul Shroud skill deadlier, while keeping you alive longer and your defenses up. This is because Life Steal restores a tiny amount of HP for every Soul Essence orb absorbed. Meanwhile, Endless Torment increases the duration of Soul Shroud when you absorb a soul orb. Finally, Soul Cage grants a shield lasting a few seconds when you first cast Soul Shroud.

If an enemy tries to disengage as you’re shielded up, healing, and dealing damage, you can just pull them back with Grasp of the Grave. Because of the relatively low attribute requirements of these three passives, you might be able to spring for Soul Reaper or Grim Harvest as well. Both of those passives buff Grasp of the Grave.

Swordmaster

Healing Scabbard – 54 Strength

Deflection – 36 Stamina

Flurry of Blades – 27 Will

With these three passives chosen, you will find your survivability much higher than without. Healing Scabbard dramatically increases the amount of life recovered when using Psionic Blades. Meanwhile, Flurry of Blades reduces the cooldown of Psionic Blades if you shoot three or four of Psionic Blades’ swords at the same time.

While those two passives will have you healing more from damage done with shorter cooldowns on Psionic Blades, Whirling Blade will help keep you alive longer. That is because the Deflection passive gives you a moderate amount of damage resistance during the eight-second duration of the Whirling Blade skill. Just make sure you have plenty of swords stocked up for the Swordmaster to summon!

Image Source: Mithril Interactive

Druid

Breast Breathing – 27 Stamina

Seed Pods – 45 Will

Predatory Senses – 36 Dexterity

Some say that the Druid still isn’t a very powerful class. I would argue that this selection of passives turns the Druid into an effective scout on any team. Then, when the going gets tough, you can use your two stacks of Force of Nature to summon two treants and even chain the skill’s shield-granting properties back to back.

Before that, Breast Breathing and Predatory Senses allow the Druid to regain primal energy every second while in stealth. From there, when the Druid transforms into their Panther form, you’ll be able to detect nearby enemies and relay that information back to your team. Then you just undo your transformation and stealth again to build up the primal energy that you lost while doing recon.

We hope this guide gave you some insight into the best passives in Dungeonborne for each class. If there are any sweeping changes to Dungeonborne after its early access release on Steam, this guide will be updated to reflect those changes and provide more accurate passive recommendations.

