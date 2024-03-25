How to Save Accardo in Ordeals of a New Recruit in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you leave the Borderwatch Outpost, you may be approached by a knight named Phill. He will give you the Ordeals of a New Recruit quest, where you must save a young soldier named Accardo in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Let’s look at how that quest goes down!

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Ordeals of a New Recruit Quest Guide

You can start the Ordeals of a New Recruit quest by speaking with Phill at the Borderwatch Outpost’s south-west gate. The man will ask you to check up on a young man named Accardo, who could be ambushed by a group of Harpies. Since the two soldiers cannot leave their post, it is up to you to aid the recruit.

If you accept the quest, the game will warn you that some missions are time-sensitive, and the Ordeals of a New Recruit quest is one of them. If you do not immediately head over to save Accardo, the young man will die since he cannot defeat the monsters by himself. I highly recommend immediately running to his location after you speak with Phill.

Accardo can be found fighting a flock of Harpies southwest of Borderwatch Outpost. These monsters are quite easy to beat, especially if you select Mage or Archer Vocations. Just be careful not to get put to sleep, or you will become vulnerable to attacks.

Once you beat the monsters, you can speak with Accardo, who will return to Borderwatch Outpost. You should also head back and report to Phill to complete the quest. If you manage to save the recruit, you will get these rewards:

1000 Gold

400 EXP

Lantern Oil

The only way to fail this side quest is if you get distracted and fail to aid the recruit as soon as possible. You also won’t get any reward since you didn’t save Accardo.

That’s the end of our guide on how to save Accardo in the Ordeals of a New Recruit quest. For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content, you may want to read our list of the best healing items.

