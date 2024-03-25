Dragon’s Dogma 2 – How to Find the Beggar’s Secret in A Beggar’s Tale Quest

Albert is a beggar who tells stories in exchange for meager coins in Vermund’s Merchant Quarter in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, there is something suspicious about the man, and you must find out his secret in A Beggar’s Tale’s side quest.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 A Beggar’s Tale Quest Guide

A Beggar’s Tale quest is not hard, but it is very tedious because you’ll need to shadow Albert the whole day. You can skip the time by dozing off on a bench, but you may miss him entirely. The beggar spends the first half of the day repeating the same story in Vermund’s Merchant Quarter’s plaza.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

In the late afternoon, Albert will leave his spot and head to the slums on the east side of the capital city. He will then spend the rest of his day at Walter’s Tavern. You will also find a Beastren named Celina, Albert’s wife, in this location.

Now, you must wait until nighttime before Albert will move from his spot and head to the Common Quarter. The man will walk into his house, and you must wait outside while he changes. When he leaves the building, you can head inside to grab his Beggar’s Garb.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

At this point, you can give the item to three people, leading to three different endings for A Beggar’s Tale quest. Here are your options:

Hilda at Baldwin’s Estate

Celina at Walter’s Tavern

Albert at the Common Quarter

Hilda is Albert’s first wife and a noblewoman who lives at Baldwin’s Estate. The woman doubts your story but intends to investigate herself. When you visit her a few days later, she will tell you that Albert has abandoned his beggar life since he has obtained a proper job. As a reward, you will get three Onyxes from Hilda.

If you give the Beggar’s Garb to Celina, the woman will deny your claim at first. A few days later, you can visit the Common Quarter to find Hilda and Albert dead. She likely killed her husband before committing suicide after discovering the truth. You will receive 3,000 Gold and a Noonbloom for your effort.

Lastly, you can return the Beggar’s Garb to Albert at the Common Quarter. The man will bribe you with 5,000 Gold to keep your mouth shut. All endings will also grant you 900 EXP.

That’s everything you need to know about finding the beggar’s secret in A Beggar’s Tale quest. Twinfinite has more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content that you may want to read, such as the best healing items.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more