How to Resolve Civil Unrest in Baakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you’re going down the path of the True Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to make several stops in the Unmoored World. Your job is to help the various cities evacuate the Seafloor Shrine. During this process, one task assigned to you is to help resolve the civil unrest in Baakbattahl.

How to Resolve Civil Unrest in Bakbattahl

You must deal with three different fights across the city to complete the quest and successfully restore some sense of unity in Bakbattahl. Note that evacuating Bakbattahl will also evacuate the Border Checkpoint Town. All the NPCs will be relocated to the Seafloor Shrine once you’re done.

Stop the Quarrelling Fathers

Next up, you need to deal with the two fathers arguing in front of the main entrance to Bakbattahl. They’ll be arguing over a piece of food and will have some harsh words for each other’s races. To resolve this issue, you first need to refuse to pick a side when asked. Then you will need a fresh fruit or food item that you can hand over to the Beastern man’s child. This will resolve the conflict. Note that picking a side or giving rotten food to the child will result in them attacking you.

Break Up The Fight

First off, you’re going to have to break up the fight on the right side path near your house in Bakbattahl and the sculptor’s shop. The two men will be arguing among themselves and you have to intervene and get them to attack you. However, you’re not allowed to attack them back as the use of force is frowned upon. Instead, keep defending, dodging, and blocking till they get tired and give up.

Witness the Duel

You’ll also run into a Beastern woman and a human man arguing about their skills in combat. They’re both incredibly angry towards one another and demand that you witness their fight. The easiest way to resolve this conflict is to witness their duel and do nothing. Leaving them be or intervening will cause you to fail at resolving the quest.

Where Is Lord Phaesus?

If you’re trying to help evacuate Lord Phaesus after speaking to him in the Magick Research Laboratory, he will only appear once you interact with the beam of light in Baakbattahl. Interact with it and escort him across the city while fighting mobs of enemies. Note that it’s possible for him to die here, so keep a Wakestone on you at all times. Completing this event will convince him to evacuate.

Once you’re done with all three tasks, you can return to Ser Menella and report that you’ve controlled the civil unrest in Baakbattahl. With this task complete, it might be time to go help evacuate Vernworth or learn all the steps to the True Ending.

