Does Taylor Swift Write Her Own Songs? Explained

Taylor Swift is undeniably one of the best musicians the world has ever seen. She took over the scene in the early 2000s and never stopped since, continuing to shatter records all around the globe. However, there are those who question the authenticity of her success, claiming she’s only famous because of the people who write her songs. That’s why, today, we’re determining whether or not Taylor Swift writes her own songs or not.

Does Taylor Swift Write All of Her Own Songs?

For the short and sweet answer, yes, Taylor Swift does indeed write her own songs. One of Taylor’s defining factors is proudly and openly admitting her ability to write all of her songs. Yes, she has collaborated with other songwriters for some of her songs before, but for every piece she has put out, she has been credited as one of the writers.

This isn’t to be confused with the Swift versus Braun debate that took place a couple years ago. In June of 2019, Taylor’s manager, Scooter Braun, announced he would be purchasing the Big Machine label group for an estimated $330 million. This would give him complete ownership of all artists under the label, including their songs. Taylor retaliated this, and broke away from the label shortly after.

In August of 2019, Taylor announced she would be re-recording, re-writing, and re-releasing all six of her previous albums, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) being the latest of these endeavors. These albums date as far back as 2006 when her career first kicked off. Thanks to this move, every song, every award, and more are all in her own name, further solidifying Taylor’s ability to write and create her own pieces.

So once again, yes, Taylor Swift does write her own songs and has been doing so since her career kicked off back in 2006.