Do Your Choices Affect Ichiban’s Date in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth? Answered

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth brings back the choice system from Yakuza Like a Dragon, but it makes a show of how it’s more impactful this time around. This likely led you to ask the question: Do your choices affect Ichiban’s date with Saeko?

Well, after running through the game and testing it out, we have a definitive answer for you.

While your choices might not impact the outcome of the date, they do have some minor aesthetic and personality-related consequences.

The majority of the choices you make before and during the date impact how Ichiban’s personality evolves. More specifically, they give you experience toward a given personality stat’s level and can help you reach level 2 in a select few before the end of the segment.

For example: If you side with Nanba in most of the pre-date choices, you’re more likely to level up your Intelligence, Courage, or Style stats. Siding with Adachi, meanwhile, can increase your Passion, Charisma, or Kindness stats.

This same framework applies to the decisions you make on the date. How you react to Saeko not being able to read the menu at the restaurant nets you some positive Personality points in one category or another, and how you choose to deal with her stalker’s insults also nets you a boost to a select stat.

When all is said and done though, these choices still lead to the same conclusion and unfortunate cutscene between Ichiban and Saeko in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Every choice still funnels down toward this outcome, and at best takes it on some silly straw-esque winding paths to get there. Case in point: While the suit you choose does change what Ichiban looks like during the date, it still ends up getting stained no matter how you approach the fight with Saeko’s stalker.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but makes sense in relation to the wider narrative. They need to have their awkward interaction to drive part of the plot forward, and it provides them with something to overcome as the story plays out.

It also means you don’t have to stress too much about what choices to make. Because they’re pretty inconsequential, you can go with whichever options speak to you the most. Have fun with it, and help the story reach its intended destination in the way you most want it to.

