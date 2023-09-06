Do Long Rests Affect Quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t always great about explaining its mechanics, and there’s no better proof than its Long Rests. While vital for keeping your party topped off with health and spell slots, the game also makes it known that you shouldn’t use the feature at specific points in the game. But how extensive are these consequences? And do Long Rests affect quests in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Well, after doing some research, we’ve found an answer for you.

Can Long Rests Ruin Quests in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

Though it’s not as extensive as the game makes it seem, there are quests that are impacted by taking a Long Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3. More specifically, they’ll be impacted if you’re informed that they’re time-sensitive and decide to rest at your camp anyway.

Some of the earliest examples of this are the quests related to saving Nere from the mines at the Grymforge. If you take a Long Rest after learning the Absolute worshipper is trapped in a caved-in passage, you can lose the chance to save him and free the slaves being forced to dig him out. This can end up locking you out of the best endings for future quests tied to these objectives, or even prevent you from starting them altogether.

This was also confirmed by the game’s developers. When questioned about whether or not Long Rests impact quest outcomes by IGN, Larian Studios confirmed that quests can be failed if you choose to rest despite being explicitly told that time is of the essence.

Luckily, the game does occasionally warn you when you hit points like this. Should you try to take a Long Rest, a cutscene will trigger and warn you that there will be consequences if you don’t leave your camp and complete the relevant task.

All Time Sensitive Quests in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are still some quests and tasks that you won’t receive such a warning for though, so we’ve listed all of the time-sensitive tasks we encountered down below.

Rescuing the trapped man and Counsellor Florrick from the burning building

Saving Nere from the Collapsed Passage

Helping Arabella escape Kagha’s Snake

Saving the Tiefling Boy from the Harpies on the Beach

Assisting the Zentharim caravan guards being ambushed by Knolls

Reviving Gale after he’s been killed to avoid a magical explosion

Keep these tasks in mind, and avoid resting at your camp until they’ve been completed.

For now, that’s everything we have to share regarding whether or not Long Rests impact quests in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to check out our other guides and articles down below for even more useful tips.