Is Divinity 2 Cross Platform? Explained

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is an amazing journey from start to finish, Larian Studios’ Divinity 2 is still a worthy journey to explore. Even more so with it too having multiplayer, much in the same way as BG3. That begs the question, then: Is Divinity 2 cross platform? You bet!

Is Divinity: Original Sin 2 Cross Platform? Answered

Yes, Divinity 2 does have cross platform; however, it’s only supported for a handful of systems. If you own Divinity: Original Sin 2 on PC or Mac, you can join players who own the game on iPad. That also means there is crossplay between PC and Mac players, too!

It goes further than that, though: If you own the game on Steam—that includes the Steam Deck—you can also join those who have bought it from sites like GoG. The only issue you’ll face is that you have to allow direct connections in the connectivity options, then share your server ID if you are the host.

Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for console owners. Whether you own it on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, you’re stuck on that specific ecosystem.

Does Divinity: Original Sin 2 Have Cross Save?

As for cross saving, Divinity 2 also supports that, but it too has a few limitations you need to be aware of. Similar to cross play, cross saving is supported across Mac, PC, and iPad, but also the Nintendo Switch. It is not, however, supported on PlayStation and Xbox.

So, if you wanted to, say, jump from the PC to a Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck, you can continue your journey on the go. And yes, Divinity 2 runs surprisingly well on the Nintendo Switch!

Well, that explains everything you need to know about Divinity 2 and the caveats of its cross platform feature. Naturally, we have plenty of guides to help you, like getting more Source Points and solving every Statue of Illusion.