Disney Dreamlight Valley Collect Em All Attic Mode Guide

Image Source: Gameloft

Buzz Lightyear’s storyline features several scavenger-hunt missions throughout Dreamlight Valley, showcasing the return of Toy Story’s cute alien creatures. Eventually, you’ll trigger the Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendship quest, Collect ‘Em All Attic Mode, where you must keep an eye out for Alien Toys. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete this mission.

How to Complete Collect Em All Attic Mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Collect ‘Em All Attic Mode quest will be available for players after they finish the Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside! and Collect ‘Em All: Little Green Men! Buzz Lightyear quests. After you achieve these missions, Buzz will take you on yet another Alien Toy-related expedition once you report to him. Players must look around Dream Castle and Chez Remy to find the toys, which should be relatively easy, given how small these locations are.

Like the previous quests, you can only collect eight of these items at the start of the hunt and wait for the remaining seven to spawn about two days later in real-time. This isn’t the first time Disney Dreamlight Valley has used this procedure, as it has been done before with a few other Friendship quests.

Typically, you will find four Alien Toys in Dream Castle and the other four at Remy’s restaurant, then repeat this process after 36 hours have passed. When players finally collect all of them, Buzz will reward them with rare flowers from the Valley, and they can choose to sell, gift, or keep them for storage.

So there you have it; this is how to complete the Collect ‘Em All Attic Mode quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to move faster.

Related Posts