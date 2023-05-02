Difference Between 4 Star & 5 Star Pulls in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, players can make wishes to obtain unique characters and items through the game’s gacha system. Like many other games, the gacha system in HSR features an animation that plays when the player makes a wish. But have you ever wondered when to skip the wishing animation in Honkai Star Rail? In this article, we will distinguish the difference between a 4-star pull and a 5-star pull in the ticket animation in HSR.

Distinguishing Gacha Rarity Pull Animation

The animation in HSR is typically shown like inserting a ticket in a train kiosk. The ticket then flies into space afterward. The distinction will appear while the ticket flies into the light as the train arrives.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The 3-star and the 4-star pull have a similar animation. The ticket flies smoothly without any blurs of any kind as it sails into the light.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The 5-star pull also features a similar animation but with a slight difference. Instead of the ticket flying smoothly, it will be a little bit faded while flying and show some color glitching, signifying that you have successfully pulled a 5-star character, as shown above.

There has been some speculation among Honkai Star Rail players that skipping the train animation may affect the outcome of the wish. However, it is important to note that this is purely speculative, and no concrete evidence supports this claim. The game’s gacha system is based on a random number generator that determines the outcome of a wish. Therefore, whether or not the animation is skipped, this does not affect the result of the wish.

That is everything you need to know about distinguishing 4-star animation to 5-star animation. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also got the scoop on how to get free pulls in Honkai Star Rail available if you’re curious on how to score some free characters pulls.

