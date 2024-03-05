Did Disney Buy MrBeast’s YouTube Channel? Debunking the Claim

One of the most important things everyone should know is that you shouldn’t trust everything you read online. One of the latest controversies that has lit up the internet is whether MrBeast sold his YouTube channel to Disney. Are these rumors true or not? Well, let’s debunk them together.

Was the MrBeast YouTube Channel Bought by Disney?

Image Source: MrBeast via Instagram

The short answer is: no, Disney did not buy MrBeast’s YouTube channel. What’s most certainly the case is that other YouTubers and influencers have tried to gain popularity by making outlandish claims about Jimmy and his channel.

One of the first ones to share such a clip on Twitter/X is @SmokingonLash. Their clip claimed that MrBeast supposedly sold his channel to YouTube for $5,000,000,000. This number is actually pretty believable, but it’s still only that, a random number that was thrown around for clout.

Mr Beast sold his YouTube channel to Disney for 5 BILLION?!? pic.twitter.com/ERFYUvmNti — Lash (@SmokingonLash) March 3, 2024

Another Twitter/X user, @lobstergangway also reposted the clip but this time MrBeast himself decided to respond to the claims. It quickly prompted all who attempted to benefit from spreading these rumors to take down their posts or back down from any of the claims they made.

It’s not like MrBeast would’ve go out of his way to sue any of them, but if people were spreading false information about you, that would probably be a cause for concern. Especially if those rumors could hurt the brand you worked so hard to build.

Disney does not own any part of my channel. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 4, 2024

This is surely not the last fake claim we will be hearing about MrBeast. Next time, it might be that he decided to fly to space and never come back, with Elon Musk at that. Maybe that’s actually a fake rumor worth spreading.

This is surely not the last fake claim we will be hearing about MrBeast. Next time, it might be that he decided to fly to space and never come back, with Elon Musk at that. Maybe that's actually a fake rumor worth spreading.

In any case, now that you know that the rumors about MrBeast's channel being sold to Disney are false, you should be that much more careful about what information you ingest on the Internet.