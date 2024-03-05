Category:
Guides

Did Disney Buy MrBeast’s YouTube Channel? Debunking the Claim

Sounds like fake news to me.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 04:34 am
MrBeast in his promotional Fortnite image.
Image Source: Epic Games

One of the most important things everyone should know is that you shouldn’t trust everything you read online. One of the latest controversies that has lit up the internet is whether MrBeast sold his YouTube channel to Disney. Are these rumors true or not? Well, let’s debunk them together.

Recommended Videos

Was the MrBeast YouTube Channel Bought by Disney?

MrBeast with a tank
Image Source: MrBeast via Instagram

The short answer is: no, Disney did not buy MrBeast’s YouTube channel. What’s most certainly the case is that other YouTubers and influencers have tried to gain popularity by making outlandish claims about Jimmy and his channel.

One of the first ones to share such a clip on Twitter/X is @SmokingonLash. Their clip claimed that MrBeast supposedly sold his channel to YouTube for $5,000,000,000. This number is actually pretty believable, but it’s still only that, a random number that was thrown around for clout.

Another Twitter/X user, @lobstergangway also reposted the clip but this time MrBeast himself decided to respond to the claims. It quickly prompted all who attempted to benefit from spreading these rumors to take down their posts or back down from any of the claims they made.

It’s not like MrBeast would’ve go out of his way to sue any of them, but if people were spreading false information about you, that would probably be a cause for concern. Especially if those rumors could hurt the brand you worked so hard to build.

This is surely not the last fake claim we will be hearing about MrBeast. Next time, it might be that he decided to fly to space and never come back, with Elon Musk at that. Maybe that’s actually a fake rumor worth spreading.

In any case, now that you know that the rumors about MrBeast’s channel being sold to Disney are false, you should be that much more careful about what information you ingest on the Internet. Finally, remember to bookmark Twinfinite for all the latest pop culture and gaming guides and news.

related content
Read Article Today’s Jumble Answer (March 5, 2024)
Jumble Daily on blue background
Category:
Guides
Guides
Today’s Jumble Answer (March 5, 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy and others Mar 5, 2024
Read Article What is the Globle Today? (March 2024)
Globle Globe and Logo
Category:
Guides
Guides
What is the Globle Today? (March 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy and others Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Contexto Answer Today (March 5)
contexto interface guessing word green to orange to red ranking
Category:
Guides
Guides
Contexto Answer Today (March 5)
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Today’s Jumble Answer (March 5, 2024)
Jumble Daily on blue background
Category:
Guides
Guides
Today’s Jumble Answer (March 5, 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy and others Mar 5, 2024
Read Article What is the Globle Today? (March 2024)
Globle Globe and Logo
Category:
Guides
Guides
What is the Globle Today? (March 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy and others Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Contexto Answer Today (March 5)
contexto interface guessing word green to orange to red ranking
Category:
Guides
Guides
Contexto Answer Today (March 5)
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 5, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.