Destiny 2: Best Linear Fusion Rifles for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Linear fusion rifle options in Destiny 2 are one of the most limited weapon options in Destiny 2 outside of trace rifles. There’s only a handful you can use, so let’s go over what the best linear fusion rifles are for PvE, PvP and Gambit in Destiny 2.

Best Linear Fusion Rifles Destiny 2 (2023)

Best for PvE/Gambit

Arbalest (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

Cataclysmic (Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Vow of the Disciple Raid.

Sleeper Simulant (Solar, Power, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

Taipan (Power, Void) Obtained from Foundry Resonance quest.

Stormchaser (Power, Arc) Possible drop from completing encounters in Duality Dungeon.

Fire and Forget (Power, Stasis) Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities.

Briar's Contempt (Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Root of Nightmares Raid.

With the arrival of the Lightfall DLC, Linear Fusion Rifles were hit pretty hard with an abundance of nerfs. However, while they aren’t the king of the meta anymore, they are still very viable in certain fights like Oryx from the King’s Fall Raid.

In particular, the new Briar’s Contempt Linear Fusion Rifle from the Root of Nightmares Raid has been a staple weapon for the new Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. The weapon does increased damage against Tormentors and Lucent Hive and the final boss of the Dungeon is a powerful Lucent Wizard.

Cataclysmic has been one of the strongest Linears to use for DPS since its arrival in the Vow of the Disciple raid last year. It’s a fantastic option to use against Oryx, and other long DPS phases similar to his fight.

However, if Cataclysmic isn’t available for you, Taipan is a great secondary option you can get for free by completing the Foundry Resonance quest.

Best Linear Fusion Rifles for PvP: Lorentz Driver & Arbalest

Linear Fusion Rifles aren’t usually that great of an option in PvP as they are generally outclassed by sniper rifles, and most require power ammo. There are just so many better power ammo weapon options in PvP.

That said, the two exceptions are the two energy Linear Fusion Rifles: Arbalest and Lorentz Driver.

Arbalest is in the kinetic slot and uses special ammo instead of power. While snipers are generally still better to use because of the lack of charge time, Arbalest is still a pretty powerful weapon.

It’s very accurate and will easily cap any unshielded guardians. If you’re quick with lining up precision shots, you can do alright with Arbalest if you are really averse to sniping with a traditional sniper rifle.

Lorentz Driver, even with the nerf that removed its wall-hacking capabilities, is still a powerful Linear Fusion Rifle that can get even more powerful the more kills you get with it.

That's all for our best linear fusion rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit in 2023 as of the Lightfall DLC and Season of the Deep.