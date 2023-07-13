Demon Slayer Future Season Release Schedule Theories

Demon Slayer has proven to be a massive media success from a best-selling Shonen Jump manga. As the manga has wrapped up, the anime has a definite endpoint in the future that viewers might be curious about. With the most recent season completely wrapped up, it’s time to look forward to the future release schedule for Demon Slayer.

What Season Is Demon Slayer On?

There appears to be some slight confusion with this question. It seems some population of the fan base considers the movie, Mugen Train, to be a season in itself. The official answer is that the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc constitute season two.

That said, Demon Slayer wrapped up the third season in mid-June 2023, so the series is headed into season four.

When Is Demon Slayer Season 4 Coming Out?

With season three’s Swordsmith Village Arc having only recently wrapped up, there hasn’t been any official word from production company Ufotable on a release date for season four. However, since its premiere in 2019, the series has been one of the most consistent anime.

Demon Slayer season four will likely be out in Fall 2024. There has been roughly a year gap between all seasons thus far. For that reason, it would make sense to expect season four anywhere between July to October 2024.

As for content, it will likely cover all of the Hashira Training Arc.

When Is Demon Slayer Season 5 Coming Out?

Assuming our estimate for the fourth season is correct, season five will potentially be out in Fall or Winter 2025.

While it’s possible that this will be the series’ final season, that’s not a guarantee. The final arc, Final Battle, is comprised of two sub-arcs. This could mean that there is a sixth final, or it will just result in an extra long fifth season. We’re definitely over a year until this information will be announced.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on everything about Demon Slayer to keep you updated on when you can expect the next seasons.