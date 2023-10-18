Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight 2023 Haunted Boons & Traps, Explained

Dead By Daylight’s Halloween event, Haunted By Daylight, is back and spookier than ever, and The Entity is playing trick or treat with Survivors and Killers alike. There are new cosmetics to unlock, challenges to complete, and strange goings-on in the haunted realms. Will you and your friends get lost in the Void Realm, or will you come out the other side stronger? Let’s find out what this new Haunted By Daylight event brings withour guide covering all of the Haunted Boons and Traps.

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Haunted By Daylight: Entering the Void Realm

This year’s Halloween event is better than ever, as The Entity has clearly been working on perfecting their trickery. Haunted By Daylight 2023 brings a temporary realm within a realm: The Void Realm. This spooky new area spawns in whatever realm you are playing in and closes two minutes later, so if you are looking to enter The Void, you’d better get in there quickly!

The Void can be accessed by both Survivors and Killers, but has status effects on both:

If a Survivor enters the Void realm, they become Exhausted; or, if already injured, they become Broken.

If a Killer enters the Void realm, they cannot use their powers but become Undetectable.

Haunted By Daylight Capturing Haunts for Boons and Traps

Inside this extra spooky space, both Killers and Survivors must look for the spirits of long-dead victims of The Entity named Haunts. By feeding the Haunts 12 Void Energy gathered in the previous realm, you give them the power to release them onto the map. When the Haunts enter the map they become either a Boon or a Trap, and show their position to everyone on the map. Whether they become a Trap or a Boon all depends on who releases them:

If a Survivor releases a Haunt , that Haunt becomes a Boon and that Survivor will be granted instant Haste, Endurance, and Action Speed.

, that Haunt becomes a Boon and that Survivor will be granted instant Haste, Endurance, and Action Speed. If another Survivor approaches the Haunt , they will be granted a Haste effect.

, they will be granted a Haste effect. If a Killer approaches a Haunt released by a Survivor , they will be Hindered.

, they will be Hindered. If a Killer releases a Haunt , that Haunt becomes a Trap and the Killer is instantly granted Haste, Undetectable, and Action/Cooldown Speed.

, that Haunt becomes a Trap and the Killer is instantly granted Haste, Undetectable, and Action/Cooldown Speed. If a Survivor approaches a Haunt released by a Killer, it will act like a phantasm trap and scare the bejeezus out of that Survivor. They will then be inflicted with the Hindered effect (from fright probably!)

And that’s everything we have on all of the Haunted Boons and Traps in Dead by Daylight. The Entity invites you to seek out the Void Realm during the Haunted By Daylight Event from Oct. 18 until Nov. 6, 2023. For more Dead By Daylight hints and tips, you can find more guides in our relevant links below.