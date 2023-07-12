Dave the Diver Save File Location on PC & Mac

Losing progress due to save file issues can be a real drag, and while Mintrocket’s deep sea explore ’em up-cum-cooking sim does feature a save system, it can be a little confusing to figure out. So, for those wondering what the Dave the Diver save file location is on PC and Mac, we’re here to lend a hand. Let’s jump dive in, shall we?

How to Save

First things first, before you obtain your phone at the end of the prologue, you’ll be able to manually save by hitting the ESC key and this will bring up the Save Menu.

If you’re playing on the Steam Deck, simply press the Start button on the top-right side of the system (it’s the button with the three horizontal lines). Once here, you’ll be able to manually save at the bottom of the Save Menu.

Once you’ve completed the prologue and obtained your phone, however, pressing the ESC key brings up your Phone Menu. To save, simply click on the ‘Settings’ button at the bottom of the phone screen (it’s the button with the big cog on it).

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

This brings up the Settings Menu. Next, click on the ‘Save’ button just below the ‘Keybind’ button and this will bring up the Save Menu, where you’ll be able to manually save your game by clicking on one of three potential save files.

Is There an Autosave?

Fortunately, yes, there is indeed an autosave in Dave the Diver. However, do note that the autosave only kicks in once you’ve finished certain activities like finishing up a day’s scuba diving or serving all the customers in your restaurant. As a result, we’d suggest not relying solely on the autosave feature as you could lose progress by doing this.

Dave the Diver Save File Location

Another way of backing up or manually saving the game is by heading to the game’s specific save file location on your PC or Mac.

Windows: Copy-paste it at the address bar of your file window: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER\SteamSData.

Copy-paste it at the address bar of your file window: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER\SteamSData. Mac: You’ll find your saved files in the following location: ~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SteamSData.

And with that, we conclude our guide on what the Dave the Diver save file location is on PC and Mac. For more, here's how to get Sea Grapes and catch Horned Parrotfish.