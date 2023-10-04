Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy Locations: How to Pick Up a Prostitute

You know why you’re here. We know why you’re here. You’re looking to get some sexy times goin’ on in Cyberpunk 2077. Well, in this guide, we’ll talk you through everything you need to know about prostitutes, known as Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077.

Are There Prostitutes in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes, there are prostitutes in Cyberpunk 2077, unsurprisingly given the gritty atmosphere around Night City… and the fact Geralt had a lot of fun in his antics across The Continent.

As noted in Cyberpunk 2077’s ESRB rating players can “encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes—these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions. Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character’s head moving towards a partner’s crotch.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy Locations

To get a Joytoy, you’ll need to go to Jig-Jig Street in Westbrook. You can find them marked on your map with a lips icon.

When you get hear, you’ll find the male Joytoy to your left when you first enter the area and walk south down the street. The female Joytoy is a little further down the street. I found the easiest way to find the Joytoys on Jig-Jig Street is to select the Joytoy icon on your map and select the ‘Track’ option. Then you can follow the line on your minimap to go straight to them.

Your ability to get a prostitute from these places isn’t affected by your gender or ‘Street Cred.’ You’ll just need to make sure you’ve got enough Eurodollars to do the deed!

Unlocking Expensive Joytoys & Where to Find Them

Alongside the two on Jig-Jig Street that are available from the beginning of the game, you can also unlock another two, more expensive Joytoys that’ll cost you 3000 Eurodollars each.

To unlock them, you’ll need play through Kerry’s storyline until you’re able to access the Dark Matter club. This is a high-end club found on the border of Japantown and Charter Hill. It has a large purple and pink-colored light strip on the corner of the building just above some posters and is directly across the road from the Dark Matter fast travel station.

Go to the lounge of the club and you’ll find both of the Joytoys by the bar. The female Joytoy is sat down, while the male Joytoy is leaning against it towards the back on the right hand side.

The Gang That Protects Sex Workers

Quick side note, but one of the many gangs of Night City — The Mox — was set up in 2076 following the death of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bordern, a strip club owner and ex-prostitute who treated her workers fairly and defended them from violent clients.

According to lore, The Mox refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys” from violence and abuse.

There you have the answer all you dirty dogs have been looking for. For more on Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to head on over to our guide wiki, search for Twinfinite, or check out more of our coverage below.