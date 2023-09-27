Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with missions which contain more optional elements than you might realize. Case in point: One of the early main missions in Cyberpunk 2077 will task you with taking on a job from Dexter DeShaun to obtain a robot from Maelstrom big wig named Royce at All Foods. The mission simply requires you to get the robot and get out, but you can also complete an optional objective by freeing the gang’s former leader Brick from his holding cell. Here’s how to free Brick in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Brick: Where to Find and Free Maelstrom Boss

After the confrontation with Dum Dum and Royce, you’ll be forced into a shootout with the rest of the Maelstrom gang. In the second large room of enemies, you’ll see a cell where Brick is being held.

Once you’ve cleared out the area, check the room next to Brick’s cell to find a detonator. Grab it, and then make sure to deactivate it. If you choose to activate the detonator, Brick will die and you won’t be able to complete the objective.

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Next, head to Brick’s cell and enter scanner mode to scan the keypad on the cell door. Use the remote deactivation ability on the keypad and you’ll be able to enter the cell to free Brick.

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Once you’ve done so, Brick will tell you that he owes you one and he’ll be on his way.

What Do You Get for Freeing Brick? Explained

As for what you get for freeing Brick in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s more useful than you’d think.

During a Side Job further into the game, you’ll be tasked with tracking down Bes Isis after she attempts to interview members of Maelstrom. After you find her and need to leave their hideout, Brick will ensure you can leave safely and without interference from the other members of his gang.

It’s not exactly as flashy as a new weapon or clothing item, but it does serve to lend some long-lasting weight to the choices you made earlier in the game.

It's not exactly as flashy as a new weapon or clothing item, but it does serve to lend some long-lasting weight to the choices you made earlier in the game.