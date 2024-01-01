When Will Cult of the Lamb Get Its Sex Update? Everything You Need to Know About the Sins of the Flesh Update

Get ready to spice up your sacrificial rituals because Cult of the Lamb is about to get one hell of an update! Grab your popcorn and a confessional booth as we dive headfirst into the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb.

Even if you’re not the most die-hard fan of Cult of the Lamb, there’s no way you haven’t already heard about its upcoming sex update. Fans of the game have been taking social media (especially Twitter) by storm with theories abounding on what this update might possibly have in store, but sex is actually only one of the exciting new features this update will bring to the table.

Back in late Fall 2023, the official Cult of the Lamb Twitter page made a post announcing a brand-new content update for the game, called the Sins of the Flesh update. Although not much was said about the update initially, a second post was made a handful of days later stating “We will add sex to the game if we hit 300k followers by the end of the year.“

Understandably, fans of the game came rushing out of the woodwork to follow Cult of the Lamb on Twitter, and they ended up reaching their goal of 300,000 followers almost immediately. Consequently, the fanbase went nuts; with over 300,000 fans frothing at the mouth for sex in Cult of the Lamb, the developers really had no choice but to add it to the Sins of the Flesh update, and the rest is history.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Cult of the Lamb sex update:

Listen. No one is more excited than me at the prospect of getting down and dirty in Cult of the Lamb, but we’re all just going to have to be patient, as there is currently no pre-set release date for the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb.

While we may not know the exact date of the update’s release, we do have a ballpark timeframe of when it’ll be hitting our consoles. According to a November tweet on the official Cult of the Lamb Twitter page, the Sins of the Flesh update will be released “very early next year“, meaning we’ll be able to sin our little hearts out sometime in early 2024.

Be sure to keep an eye on Cult of the Lamb’s Twitter for the latest updates regarding a release date!

Obviously, sex is going to be the most popular feature of the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb, but it’s far from the only exciting thing that this update has to offer.

In addition to sex, this update will be adding alcoholic beverages to the game, which will include new character animations, new recipes, new buildings, and more!

Furthermore, in an unexpected yet not unwelcome turn of events, the Sins of the Flesh update will be adding guns to the Lamb’s arsenal of weapons. In addition to hammers, axes, swords, daggers, and gauntlets, players will be able to start off their crusades with deadly firearms!

According to the game’s developers, this update will also add a “nudist ritual” that will include stripping all of your followers naked and dancing with them around a bonfire. If that doesn’t make this entire update worth downloading, then I don’t know what does!

We don’t yet know everything that this update will include, but in addition to the confirmed content mentioned above, the Sins of the Flesh update will also add tons of “new features, stories, and more” to the game.

With so much new content being promised to us by the developers, it’s easy for fans to worry about this new update’s potential price point. Thankfully, however, you won’t need to be breaking out your wallet for this game anytime soon because the Sins of the Flesh update will be entirely free!

Despite the update’s massive size, you won’t need to spend a dime on downloading it. All you have to worry about is what sins you want to commit first once it’s been downloaded!

Many fans agree that the Relics of the Old Faith update will be a tough one to beat, but somehow, I think they’re going to manage it with Sins of the Flesh; so be sure to clear your calendars and lock your doors for early 2024!

