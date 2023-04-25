How to Cook Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb

Image Source: Massive Monster

Acclaimed flock-building roguelike Cult of the Lamb made waves when it launched last year. Developed by Massive Monster and published by chic US-based indie publisher Devolver Digital, the fiendishly addictive strategy title went on to resonate well with both critics and audiences alike. While you’re out preaching sermons and building your loyal legion of followers, you may come across some recipes that will help you on your adventure. Speaking of which, here’s how to cook the Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb. Let’s go!

Cult of the Lamb Splendid Vegetable Feast Recipe

Fortunately, to cook a Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb, you’ll only need three specific ingredients:

6 x Beetroot

2 x Pumpkin

2 x Cauliflower

Image Source: Massive Monster via Twinfinite

Of course, you’re going to need a cooking fire as well in order to prepare all the ingredients. If you’re wondering how cooking works in the game, however, we have a dedicated guide just for you.

What Does a Splendid Vegetable Feast Do in Cult of the Lamb

The dish is one of the most powerful recipes in the game as it gives players a 50 percent chance of increasing their Follower loyalty. In addition, it also permanently raises your Flock’s overall Faith by five. This means you’ll have much more faithful followers and have a lower risk of any dissenting followers breaking ranks and turning on you.

And with that, we come to the end of our how to cook the Splendid Vegetable Feast in Cult of the Lamb guide. For more, here’s how to get married. Or alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the relevant links below before you go.

