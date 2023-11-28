How to Complete Riven’s Lair Seasonal Activity in Destiny 2

Season of the Wish has finally arrived in Destiny 2, and with it comes a brand new Seasonal activity, Riven’s Lair. As the name implies, you’ll be diving into one of many of Riven’s Lairs to find and secure her missing Ahamkara eggs. With that in mind, it’s time to breakdown how to complete the Riven’s Lair Seasonal activity in Destiny 2.

How to Beat Riven’s Lair in Destiny 2

Riven’s Lair is consisted of multiple different sections throughout the activity. When you first load in, you’ll be greeted with a small jumping puzzle where you must find three plates to stand on. You only need to run and stand on it for a moment for it to count your progress.

When all three plates are activated, a new portal will open, leading you into the next area. Be wary of various traps throughout the jumping puzzle, such as spikes, moving platforms, and pervading Darkness in some instances.

Following the jumping puzzle is a giant room where you’ll need to kill three Taken Wizards and deposit their orbs into torches. Be wary of high enemy density. Lighting all three torches will allow you to progress to yet another jumping puzzle where it’s rinse and repeat of the first one.

After completing the second jumping puzzle, you’ll be met with a giant Taken Knight as the final boss of the activity. It will have an immune shield that can only be taken off by defeating three Taken Wizards in the area. The room is very small, so be careful not to bunch up too close to the boss, as it packs a punch.

Otherwise, once the shield is off, it stays off until the boss is defeated. When the boss dies, a secret door will open, revealing your chest full of loot.

That's everything you need to know on how to complete the Riven's Lair activity in Destiny 2.