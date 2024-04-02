Complete Comet Azur Build Walkthrough in Elden Ring

There’s no shortage of interesting ways to play Elden Ring. If a traditional sword and shield are too mundane for you, there’s always the truly mind-bending Sorceries, Incantations, and weapon skills to find and learn. In this guide, we take you through one peculiar Sorcery involving comets. Welcome to our complete Comet Azur build walkthrough for Elden Ring.

Stat and Flask Allocation

Comet Azur requires a stunning 60 Intelligence to cast right out of the gate. Though plenty of the Talismans and buffs in this build supply extra Intelligence, it’s vital to have at least 60 base intelligence for a Comet Azur build so your magic damage is sufficient.

Pour as many points as you can into Intelligence (up to 80 Int preferably) and then throw some points into Vigor for good measure. Even though you’ll be casting comets from afar, quick enemies can often leap at you, requiring a healthy HP pool to draw from. Besides Vigor, Endurance is good to put points into so you can dodge and roll out of the way of those pesky mob enemies. But who are we kidding, pouring all your points into Int isn’t such a bad idea either.

As for Flasks, allocate 3/4ths of your slots for Cerulean Flasks and the remaining 1/4th for Crimson. You still want some HP Flasks to replenish health when situations get dire. Tears will reduce FP usage, so you can afford to allocate some Flasks for HP.

Comet Azur Location

The Comet Azur Sorcery is only obtained via a ‘merchant’ located in the Hermet Village atop Mt. Gilmir. Here’s the location on the map:

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

The Hermit Village is just up the hill from the Craftsman’s Shack Site of Grace. There are some annoying enemies in the Hermit Village center, but it’s nothing you can’t handle if you’ve made it up Mt. Gilmir already.

The Comet Azur Sorcery is just past the boss fight at the top of the village. Here’s what the approach to the boss ‘arena’ looks like.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Take out the three Sorcerers surrounding the arena perimeter first so their spells don’t overwhelm you from afar. Make sure you’re fighting Demi-Human Queen Maggie one-on-one so that your attacks don’t get interrupted by the mages.

After defeating the boss, walk north up to the precipice to find the golden hue of a Site of Grace wafting near a curious-looking NPC.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

This NPC happens to be Azur himself, and merely interacting with him gifts you the legendary Comet Azur Sorcery. Congrats!

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Weapons & Armor for Comet Azur Build

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is the best staff for Comet Azur from a power standpoint. Not only does it deal a whopping 179 Sorcery damage, it also enhances the power of all Sorceries. Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is located in a chest after the Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest boss fight in Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Here’s the stat breakdown for Lusat’s Glintstone Staff:

Requires 10 Str, 52 Int

Attack: 24 Phys, 100 Crit, 179 Sor

Scaling: Str – D, Int – B

Weapon Skill: None

Weight: 4

Azur’s Glintstone Crown

Azur’s Glintstone Crown is vital for this build since it boosts Comet Azur damage by 15%; though this extra power comes at the cost of increasing FP cost of Sorceries by 15%. Still, if you want Comet Azur to be as powerful as possible, Azur’s Glintstone Crown is a must. To obtain the crown, you must complete Sorcerer Sellen’s quest and side with her. Return to Sorcerer Azur’s location past the Hermit Village and retrieve Azur’s Glinstone Crown where his body used to be.

Talismans, Tears, & Sorceries for Comet Azur Build

Some particular Talismans enhance Sorcery damage, while a couple of Tears help lower the cost of casting spells. Below are a list of recommended Talismans and Tears that mitigate FP usage and power up Sorceries.

Graven School Talisman: Raises potency of Sorceries by 4%

Graven-Mass Talisman: Greatly raises potency of Sorceries by 8% (can stack with Graven School)

Magic Scorpion Charm: Increases Magic Damage by 12%, but increases Physical Damage taken by 10%

Cerulean Hidden Tear: Eliminates all FP consumption in Mixed Physick

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear: Temporarily boosts magic attacks in Mixed Physick

Terra Magica Sorcery: Raises the magic strength of those within the sigil by 35%, costs 20 FP

That concludes our complete Comet Azur Build walkthrough for Elden Ring. Wondering what the best build calculator is but don’t know where to start? Check out our best build calculator guide. Experiment with one of these greatsword builds here [waiting for link] for more Elden Ring fun.

