Cities Skylines 2 Map Size & How Big the Buildable Area Is

Cities Skylines 2’s map size has changed drastically since the days of its predecessor, revamping the classic dimensions for the better. We’re here to show you what to expect from this latest world, along with the scope of its playable area.

How Big Is the Map in City Skylines vs City Skylines 2?

According to Colossal Order, Cities Skylines 2’s buildable area is 159 square kilometers, with a total map size of ~190 square kilometers. The latest world is roughly five times bigger than its predecessor, as the first installment only features a buildable area of 92.16 square kilometers.

Unfortunately, there appears to be a typo in the article. The buildable area is in fact 159 square kilometers. — Colossal Order (@ColossalOrder) June 14, 2023

Although tiles are relatively smaller in Cities Skylines 2, the feature has expanded sustainably, with a total of 441 map tiles (the original only had 81.) It allows you to have more of a chance to create mini-settlements that don’t require a connection to other areas, along with an option to establish an Outside Connection for more distant travels.

Not only has the map size been increased width-wise, but it has also enhanced its height limit to provide the player with more options. Each location exhibits a Theme, which will determine how your playthrough will run, including climate, buildable areas, and seasons. For instance, if you want a mountain-based build, you can try out the Mountain Village, or you can place your world in a secluded location at Barrier Island.

You’ll typically start with nine map tiles for each new destination, and you can always expand it over time. There’s certainly enough room to set up multiple hot spots, given the sheer size of the map, especially with the expansion of the Outside Connection. However, if you are running into some problems with the environment, you can check out our How to Fix Performance Issues guide to make the experience more accessible.

That covers everything you need to know about Cities Skylines 2’s map size. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including a resolution for the game’s flickering issues.