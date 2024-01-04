After some Chrono Travelers codes? This new mobile gacha game from EYouGame released in the back end of 2023, and is beginning to pick up traction with players. If you’re diving in but want some freebies to tide you by, codes are the best way to help out.

All Chrono Travelers Codes (January 2024)

Chrono Travelers Codes (Active)

PRE10K : Solar Quartz, 100 Diamonds, 5 Pri. P. Wings Insignia

: Solar Quartz, 100 Diamonds, 5 Pri. P. Wings Insignia PRE30K : ATK-Partner Gem, 300 Diamonds, 10 Pri. Advance Gems

: ATK-Partner Gem, 300 Diamonds, 10 Pri. Advance Gems PRE50K : Barbaric Quartz, Fierce Quartz, 10 Pri. Mount Fruit

: Barbaric Quartz, Fierce Quartz, 10 Pri. Mount Fruit PRE80K : Growth Cultivate Box, 45 Gear Keys, 2 1.5x EXP Potions

: Growth Cultivate Box, 45 Gear Keys, 2 1.5x EXP Potions PRE100K : 30 Virgo Shards, 3 Inter. Star Sand, 500 Diamonds

: 30 Virgo Shards, 3 Inter. Star Sand, 500 Diamonds CHRONO2023: Bead 10x Voucher, 2x EXP Potion, 100 Diamonds, 3 Adv. Mount Fruit

Chrono Travelers Codes (Expired)

No expired codes

How to Redeem Codes in Chrono Travelers

Image Source: EYouGame via Twinfinite

Download Chrono Travelers from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in until you progress to the main menu, and then play until you’re free to roam on the main island hub.

Tap the Benefits icon next to the map, then the Giftpack Redeem button.

Paste a code from our list into the Enter Gift Code Box and press Claim.

If the code still works, check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Can You Get More Chrono Travelers Codes?

With the game still quite new, there aren’t too many places to find new Chrono Travelers codes. Your best port of call so far is the official game Facebook page, which lists codes alongside patch notes and general community updates. There’s no Discord or X pages yet, so we’ll have to hold tight for that.

Alongside this, you should keep an eye on the game’s official website, as well as its storefront pages for your mobile device. There could always be exclusive codes landing over there – you never know!

Why Are My Chrono Travelers Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a code but find it isn’t working, the best chance is that it has expired. Since a lot of the existing coupons were rewarded for pre-registration milestones, they’ll probably stop working not long after the public release. Redeem any and all codes as soon as you spot them to avoid this!

The only other scenario is that you may not be inputting the codes correctly. Ensure the formatting is exactly the same as in our list, including any capital letters, numbers, or punctuation marks. Just copy and paste straight from our list to be safe!

What is Chrono Travelers?

Chrono Travelers is a new mobile gacha game from the developer of Monster Saga: Evolution and Gaia Odyssey. In it you play as a range of warriors as you explore a fantasy-inspired open world, spin for new characters via the recruitment system, and battle enemies in MOBA-style arena fights.

That’s all for this guide! For more freebies, grab Roblox Play for UCG codes, Gas Station Tycoon 2 codes, and Longest Answer Wins codes.