Can You Sleep and Skip the Night in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite has everything you could ask for from a survival adventure game including long dark and dangerous nights. The question every player is asking right now is can we skip the night times through sleep in LEGO Fortnite? Le’s find out!

What Does Sleep Do in LEGO Fortnite?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

When you start a new world and start to build a village in LEGO Fortnite you will need to build a bed for every person you want to stay. A new villager can only live in your village if they have a bed to sleep in! You can also build yourself a bed so your character can rest too. Resting in a bed in LEGO Fortnite heals and rejuvenates your character so they feel fresh and healthy and ready for another adventure.

The night time is cold and the darkness invites dangerous creatures like skeletons to attack your village. Unfortunately there is no way to skip the night time. The best thing you can do is make sure you have secure buildings for your characters to sleep in at night, and a campfire burning outside for anyone still up and about when it becomes dark. Sleep only heals characters in LEGO Fortnite, it doesn’t fast-forward the time.

How to Make Your Character Sleep in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you want to quickly heal your character in LEGO Fortnite you can make them sleep in a bed. They cannot sleep in someone else’s bed, so you will have to build a bed especially for that character and assign it to them instead. Once you have a bed assigned for your own character you can interact with it to ‘Rest’ and heal up while they sleep.

