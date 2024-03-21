Can You Skip Training in Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty’s Warzone Mobile has launched for mobile devices, and naturally, there are plenty of players ready to jump into the action. However, there is a tutorial in the game that stands between them and the warzone, and many people want to know if they can skip the Warzone Mobile training.

Recommended Videos

Can You Skip Tutorial in Warzone Mobile?

Image Source: Activision

Unfortunately, there is no way to skip the training in Warzone Mobile. Luckily, it’s a short tutorial sequence, so you don’t have to wait long before hopping into the game. Given that you can’t skip it, you may as well make the most out of it.

The training is a short mission that will consist of telling you how to look around, move and shoot. You’ll be able to choose between automatic and manual firing, and you’ll have the opportunity to test both options out.

Whether or not you want the game to fire for you might make a massive difference in competitive gameplay. The automatic system isn’t bad, but skilled players will easily get the jump on you when they’re firing first.

Even though you can’t skip the training in Warzone Mobile, it will take you to another game right afterward. It’d be nice to visit the menus before loading in, but you won’t have to wait long to play. You can’t do much in the menu until you’ve played a few matches anyway.

The next three matches you play will be training matches, and you won’t be able to fully use the menu or play the battle royale until you’ve completed them. You can’t skip them, but if you leave after they’ve started, it will still count for your three training rounds.

That’s all there is regarding whether or not you can skip the training in Warzone Mobile. If you’re looking for more guides like how to log in or how to claim pre-register rewards, be sure to check back here.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more