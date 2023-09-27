Can You Play Counter-Strike 2 on Steam Deck? Best Setting Explained (CS2)

As Counter-Strike is directly created by Valve and they also created the Steam Deck, players might be looking to play the new game on it. Though the handheld is over a year old, not everything runs on it yet. Despite all that, we have all the information you need if you want to play Counter-Strike 2 on your Steam Deck.

Does Counter-Strike 2 Run on Steam Deck?

Steam has four classifications it awards to games depending on how they run on the Deck: Unknown, Unsupported, Playable, and Verified. Verified typically means the game runs perfectly and was built in some way to work with the deck. Playable is just one step under Verified, and it usually means it runs very well, but there might be an issue. This could be something like mislabeled buttons or resolution issues. The good news is that Counter-Strike 2, as of Sept. 27, is marked Playable.

Image Source: Steam via Twinfinite

The only mark against it is that “some in-game text is small and may be difficult to read.” I have been playing things from fun indies to Baldur’s Gate 3 on my Deck, and when this issue has been flagged, I’ve never been bothered by it.

Best Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Settings

As of now, there aren’t any settings you need to adjust in order to get the game to run. As it is considered Playable, it won’t have any problems on that front.

The only real settings players will need to bother with are all personal comfort ones. As the Steam Deck has a slightly different feel from a normal controller, it is likely players will need to adjust things like aiming sensitivity and FOV.

For now, Counter-Strike 2 should play just fine on the Steam Deck. We will be giving it a fair shake to see if we do think any other settings should be adjusted and will update this guide if that is the case. Otherwise, if you have any further questions about the game, be sure to ask those in the comments, and we will get back to you.