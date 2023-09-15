Can You Pause The Game in Lies of P? Answered

Being able to take a breather can make a world of difference in many aspects of life, and that applies to video games as well. After all, it provides players with time and space to reflect on their actions and what comes next, especially if they are facing a particular challenge that requires effort and commitment. Such is a regular occurrence in the world of Lies of P, Round 8 Studio’s take on the souls-like genre, and if you want to know if you can pause the game in Lies of P, we’ve got you covered.

Lies of P Pausing: Is it Possible? Explained

Much like many of its contemporaries, the challenge is the main calling card of Lies of P. As such, the game does not allow players to pause it in the conventional sense. You can still bring up the menu to switch out equipment, check out stats, and read up on tutorials, but the game continues to run in the background.

The enemies are thus free to attack players who choose to jump into the menus without being aware of their surroundings. The recommendation is to always clear any immediate threats before pausing the game to adjust things, with preparation done before diving into the next combat scenario.

Of course, there are situations that require a detour to the menus, such as using an item that is not equipped on the character’s belt. Just make sure there is enough breathing room, such as when an enemy is staggered, to ensure no harm comes to you. If you get hit while in the menus, the game will kick back to the action, forcing players to potentially try the risky move again.

That's all there is to know about if you can pause the game in Lies of P.