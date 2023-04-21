Can You Drive Cars in Dead Island 2? Answered

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The original Dead Island let players drive vehicles to get around Banoi. Considering Dead Island 2’s setting, it would make a little sense if that mechanic returned. We’ve got the answer for you. Here’s everything you need to know regarding if you can drive cars in Dead Island 2.

Are There Drivable Vehicles in Dead Island 2? Answered

Across the many Hell-A zones in Dead Island 2, there aren’t any vehicles you can use to get around.

The main difference between the two games is that there weren’t as many zones in the original, so they were bigger. The starting area of Banoi just about required a method of transportation other than walking to survive that zombie apocalypse.

In Dead Island 2, that’s not quite the case. Most areas are a little more condensed and isolated. Beverly Hills only has narrow streets that are already littered and blocked off with discarded vehicles.

The only area that makes the most sense would be Monarch Studios, with all the different stages. While a golf cart would be a nice option, you have to weave in and out of buildings that a cart couldn’t access.

We know that Dead Island 2 has an expansion pass which means DLC will be coming, so it’s possible whatever new zones are added might include vehicles. For the time being, however, your only option is getting around on foot.

This is the complete answer regarding if you can drive cars in Dead Island 2. Check out our links below for other ways to help maximize your survivability.

Related Posts