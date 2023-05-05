Can You Change Your Wand in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Your Hogwarts Legacy wand is pretty important. It’s more or less required for you to perform any sort of magic to help you survive the various Dark Wizards, Goblins and other beasties you’ll encounter on your adventure through the magic world. But can you change your wand in Hogwarts Legacy when you inevitably get a little bored of how it looks, or regret your choice of wand core or flexibility? Well, the answer is a mix of yes and no, so let’s talk you through it.

Can You Change Your Wand’s Appearance, Core & Flexibility?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot change the look of your wand beyond the handle you equip to it. That means that when you visit Ollivander at the very beginning of the game, you need to make sure you’re absolutely happy with all of the options you choose here before confirming your choices and leaving the wand customization menus.

Sadly, a return trip to Ollivanders in Hogsmeade doesn’t allow you any wand customization options, or the ability to purchase a new one.

The good news is that things such as your wand core, and wand flexibility make absolutely no gameplay difference. Instead, they’re just cool little cosmetic tweaks that you can show off to your friends to further lean into your witch or wizard persona.

Changing Wand Handle in Hogwarts Legacy

The only part of your wand that you can change is the handle, which seems a little odd to us given you rarely see it with… you know, your character clasping it in their hands.

Anyway, to change the wand handle, go to the ‘Gear’ menu and then select ‘Wand’ from the left-hand side of the screen and press X on PlayStation, A on Xbox or LMB on PC.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Now you’ll be taken to a screen with all of the wand handles you’ve unlocked so far. These are earned by finding them in chests, completing quests, or accomplishing challenges in Hogwarts Legacy.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Select the wand handle that you want to equip and press A/X/ LMB again. You’ll then be given a preview of how your wand looks with the new handle equipped.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not you can change your wand in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the game, here’s how to make Harry Potter’s wand. Alternatively, be sure to check out the links below.

