Can Oatchi Swim & Die in Pikmin 4? Answered

Oatchi is the new lovable companion in Pikmin 4. He looks somewhat like a dog, and he’s a loyal helper alongside the Pikmin creatures throughout your journey. Because Oatchi is so near and dear to our hearts, you may have questions about his mortality and abilities in the game. We’re here to answer all of your questions before you get started. Here is the answer to whether or not Oatchi can swim and die in Pikmin 4.

Can Oatchi Swim in Pikmin 4?

Yes, Oatchi can swim in Pikmin 4, but he won’t be able to right away.

In fact, you have to get him to struggle in water before he learns how to swim. You can do this by riding him (press Y while standing near him) and running into a deep pool of water. You’ll see that he flails around, so you’ll want to immediately get him out of the water so he doesn’t drown.

One or two in-game days after you do this, Shepherd will let you know that she trained Oatchi and he now knows how to swim. Pretty convenient, huh? Not only can Oatchi now swim, but your fellow Pikmin can also ride on him to cross pools of water. This is a great way to transport Pikmin that can’t swim in water.

After Oatchi learns how to swim, you can upgrade his swimming abilities by talking to Shepherd between in-game days. You can use Pup Drive points to increase his Doggy-Paddle ability, which allows him to swim faster. If you upgrade it to level three, he’ll be able to dive under the water to grab sunken treasures and attack underwater enemies.

Can Oatchi Die in Pikmin 4?

Thankfully, Nintendo made it so that Oatchi cannot die in Pikmin 4.

He can, however, lose health and be temporarily knocked out. It’s important to keep an eye on Oatchi’s health bar to ensure this doesn’t happen.

If Oatchi is knocked out, he will be sent back to your Onion base in that level. He’ll need some time to recover his HP before you can start using him again. Once his health bar has fully recovered, you can call him by your side once again.

If you notice Oatchi’s health bar getting low, you can feed him a Scrummy Bone to replenish his HP. Make sure you stock up on these between in-game days in case you need to heal him in tough areas.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Oatchi can swim and die in Pikmin 4. For more information about the game, be sure to check out our official review right here.