Brighter Shores Nullify the Corruption Quest Walkthrough

To nullify the corruption in Brighter Shores, players need to collect magic in various parts of the map. But it won’t be easy, as this magic poses certain challenges in the form of powerful enemies. This guide will provide you with a complete Nullify the Corruption quest walkthrough in Brighter Shores.

How to Complete Nullify the Corruption Quest

Before venturing into the unknown and starting this complex quest, it’s recommended that players fulfill the following requirements beforehand:

Be at least Level 17 Scout (Level 20 is recommended).

Be at least Level 8 Woodcutter.

Bring at least 4x Coarse Ash Planks, a Jar, and as many Health Potions as possible.

Step 1: Speak to the Dryad NPC

To start the “Nullify the Corruption” quest, you need to speak to Dryad, who can be found in the Dryad Glade. After that, you’ll have to collect Orange Iris flowers in the Thin Trail, which is located to the north of Dryad Glade. Once that’s done, follow these steps:

Use the Dryad Leaf, which was once part of the Dryad itself. Enter the Magic Cave and choose one of the three factions: Guardian: ranged weapons and nature magic.

Cryoknight: melee weapons and cryo magic.

Hammermage: magic weapons and storm magic. Find the source of corruption to the northeast of the Overgrown Trail. Fight and defeat Jermais, who has been corrupted.

Now you can follow the Dryad and collect glowing beetles to use on the giant crystal in the Crystal Clearing. But at this point, the giant crystal is too weak and can’t nullify the corruption just yet, so you need to collect some more magic to help the cause.

Image Source: Fen Research

Step 2: Collect More Magic

There are three locations where you can find magic, but getting them will require some work and fighting the enemies:

Mushroom Grove

Two Headed Bear Clearing

Hopeforest Ferry

Near the Crystal Clearing, you’ll see the Mushroom Grove. Here, you can collect glowing mushrooms, which are the first source of magic. Use your Woodcutter skills to clear the brambles where needed.

Then, head over to the Two Headed Bear Clearing, where you must fight the giant two-headed bear. Lure it onto the bridge, and use slam attack once he charges. Once defeated, collect the magic honey from the glowing beehive, which requires a Jar.

Lastly, head over to the Hopeforest Ferry and fix it using the 4x Coarse Ash Planks. This will initiate a fight against the Mutant Newt, who can be easily defeated by simply avoiding its leap attacks. When it’s dead, pick up the glowing fern, which is the final source of magic needed.

To complete the “Nullify the Corruption” quest, give the Dryad three sources of magic: glowing mushrooms, glowing honey, and glowing fern. This magic will now power up the giant crystal and remove the corruption in the area.

