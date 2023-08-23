Bloodborne: Best Origin Starting Class

Bloodborne is already a pretty intimidating game in its own right, and it feels a lot more overwhelming when you’re forced to choose a starting class when you first boot up the game. The stats are confusing, you don’t know what to go for, it can be a lot. That’s where we come in. Here’s a breakdown of every Origin in Bloodborne, and the best starting class for each type of player.

Best Origin Starting Class in Bloodborne

There isn’t a clear best Origin class in Bloodborne, but depending on what kind of character build you’re going for, there are a few that will be more suited to your needs. Let’s break down the stat distributions for each Origin.

Milquetoast – Best Origin Starting Class in Bloodborne

Vitality: 11

Endurance: 10

Strength: 12

Skill: 10

Bloodtinge: 9

Arcane: 8

This is probably the best starting Origin for beginners who are just getting acquainted with the game. The stats are evenly distributed, making it easier to go for a quality build if you want. Plus, it lets you specialize in whichever stat you choose to prioritize later on.

Lone Survivor

Vitality: 14

Endruance: 11

Strength: 11

Skill: 10

Bloodtinge: 7

Arcane: 7

Lone Survivor is another good started class because of the slight boost in Vitality. This basically gives you more HP to start with, which means you can take more hits before going down, which is always a good thing.

Troubled Childhood

Vitality: 9

Endruance: 14

Strength: 9

Skill: 13

Bloodtinge: 6

Arcane: 9

Troubled Childhood is definitely more geared towards Skill builds. The high Endurance stat gives you more stamina, which means you can swing your weapon a few more times before getting exhausted. It also means you get to dodge away from enemy attacks a little more often as well, which can often be much more important than having more HP.

Violent Past

Vitality: 12

Endurance: 11

Strength: 15

Skill: 9

Bloodtinge: 6

Arcane: 7

Violent Past, on the other hand, is better suited for Strength builds, with a fairly even distribution between the Vitality and Endurance stats, which give you HP and stamina. This is the build to go for if you just want raw damage output. Bloodborne features quite a nice selection of Strength-based weapons, and while the play style may feel a little slower and clunkier than you might be used to, there are so many options here to play around with that you’ll certainly find something that fits you.

Professional

Vitality: 9

Endurance: 12

Strength: 9

Skill: 15

Bloodtinge: 7

Arcane: 8

Professional is another good starting class for Skill builds, though you may be a bit more inclined towards Troubled Childhood just because it gives you the added stamina boost right off the bat. That said, there is a more even distribution here between Bloodtinge and Arcane, and if you’re looking to get into more bleed-based builds, Professional is the stronger choice here. We’re just nitpicking at this point, though.

Military Veteran

Vitality: 10

Endurance: 10

Strength: 14

Skill: 13

Bloodtinge: 7

Arcane: 6

Military Veteran is probably the best class for quality builds, with an even distribution between Strength and Skill. It’s incredibly balanced, and while you won’t hit the highs of the raw damage output of Violent Past, you also have the opportunity to experiment with a lot more weapons that lean into Skill, making this a pretty versatile class to start with.

Noble Scion

Vitality: 7

Endurance: 8

Strength: 9

Skill: 13

Bloodtinge: 14

Arcane: 9

We don’t recommend going with Noble Scion unless you’re already somewhat familiar with the game and want to try a more magic-based build. This is the best Origin to start with for Bloodtinge builds, allowing you to be more efficient with the iconic Chikage katana. However, Bloodtinge weapons are very hard to come by in the early game, making it a tough recommendation for beginners.

Cruel Fate

Vitality: 10

Endurance: 12

Strength: 10

Skill: 9

Bloodtinge: 5

Arcane: 14

Similar to Noble Scion, Cruel Fate is also more of an advanced class because of how it leans towards Arcane builds. You’ll need to rely on Hunter Tools for damage, and Arcane weapons are also pretty few and far between, especially in the early hours of Bloodborne. Arcane builds are also generally weaker than Strength and Skill-based weapons, making this a trickier class to get to grips with.

You get a lot more options later on in the Old Hunters DLC, but even that is a mid-game endeavor at best, and entering that area unprepared can be devastating.

Waste of Skin

Vitality: 10

Endurance: 9

Strength: 10

Skill: 9

Bloodtinge: 7

Arcane: 9

If you’re really looking for a good Bloodborne challenge, this is the class to start with. Waste of Skin has the lowest Blood level right off the bat, and it’s perfect for low-level challenge runs. That said, this class actually gives you the most flexibility out of all the Origins. The stat distribution is very even, making is lowkey the perfect choice for players who just can’t decide what build they want to go for. You’ll definitely struggle at first, but once you get your first weapons and gear, you’ll be good to go.

Which Bloodborne Class Should You Choose?

For quality builds, Waste of Skin, Military Veteran, and Milquetoast are your best options. The even spread between Strength and Skill lets you create unique hybrid builds where you don’t feel like you have to commit to a single weapon.

For Strength builds that focus on raw physical power, you’ll want to go with Violent Past. With the highest Strength stat of the bunch, this allows you to create a very straightforward physical build that’s all about damage.

For Skill builds that zone in on fast weapon types like katanas and the Threaded Cane, you might want to consider Professional and Troubled Childhood. This offers a more fast-paced play style that’s focused on dodging and weaving between enemy attacks, and pelting your foes with fast attacks.

If you’re looking for more refined builds, you’ll want to go with Cruel Fate for Arcane (read: magic), and Noble Scion for Bloodtinge. These builds can be fun, but again, do keep in mind that Bloodborne doesn’t offer a lot in the way of Arcane and Bloodtinge in its starting hours, and you’ll likely need to rely on Skill-based weapons until your options open up.

For beginners, we’d generally recommend going with Military Veteran, Milquetoast, or Lone Survivor. These classes give you more HP, more weapon options, and you always have the flexibility of focusing on specific stats once you figure out what you want your play style to look like.

And that does it for our recommendations for the best Origin starting class in Bloodborne.