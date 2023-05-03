Best Redfall Character for Every Playstyle: Jacob, Layla, Devinder, & Remi

Image Source: Arkane Austin

Who do you trust to get you through the Vampire apocalypse?

Redfall places a heavy emphasis on players getting to enjoy the game however they wish. While that mostly matters when you’re actually on the streets in the town, character choice is also vital. You are given the choice between two characters who all offer vastly different playstyles, so it can be tough to make that decision. Fortunately, we have a full breakdown of which character to choose for the playstyle you want in Redfall.

All Characters in Redfall

At launch, there are four different characters for players to choose from. Each character — Jacob, Layla, Devinder and Remi — fill a particular role in your party and/ or suit a particular playstyle. We’ve broken these down below.

Jacob – Best Redfall Stealth and Recon Character

Image Source: Arkane Austin via Twinfinite

Jacob’s entire ability set is based around stealth and creating opportunities. His Cloak ability lets you sneak through the Redfall streets quietly to avoid alerting any vampires. Augmenting that is the Raven ability that lets you mark enemies to get a better read on their locations when sneaking with Cloak.

Jacob isn’t necessarily an attacker, so this is definitely the class for those who want to avoid bloodsuckers. While his Heartstopper ultimate ability sniper rifle can easily put his enemies down, it isn’t a weapon to use out in the open. Jacob is best played by sneaking up onto rooftops to make easy kills.

Abilities

● Raven – Command your raven to fly forward and mark enemies.

● Cloak – Activate Jacob’s stolen Bellwether Cloak to hide from enemies.

● Ultimate Ability: Heartstopper – Summon a ghostly rifle. Use sights to lock onto enemies, then fire to deal heavy damage.

Layla – Best Redfall Defensive Character

Image Source: Arkane Austin via Twinfinite

Judging by her skill set, Layla is all about defense. Her second ability Umbrella provides a shield to prevent taking any damage from enemy projectiles. While this one ability doesn’t quite place her in the tank role, she’s the only one with a defensive specialty.

Aside from that, she’s also a good choice for those who want to focus on exploration. Her Lift ability makes getting up onto rooftops incredibly easy. From there, it’s just a matter of using them to avoid the streets. However, while she’s up on buildings, her ultimate skill Vampire Ex-Boyfriend is most effective, as she’s out of sight.

Abilities

● Umbrella – Summon a psychic umbrella to block enemy and friendly projectiles.

● Lift – Summon a psychic lift that launches you into the air.

● Ultimate Ability: Vampire Ex-Boyfriend – Call in a favor from your ex-boyfriend, Jason, who happens to be a vampire.

Devinder – Best Redfall Support Character

Image Source: Arkane Austin via Twinfinite

Devinder is all about filling a support role. Arc Javelin is the only skill in his arsenal that actually does damage. While Layla has a Lift to get her up and around, Devinder has a much better skill with Translocate. This one skill can get a whole team onto a rooftop rather than everyone going up individually.

This one skill means that it is far easier for a team to regroup. Translocate also provides excellent synergy with Jacob by getting him to excellent sniping spots. The Blacklight ultimate also means that a whole team can stand their ground against a horde of enemies, whether they are human or undead.

Abilities

● Arc Javelin – Throw a javelin into enemies or surfaces to create a lightning hazard that

will zap nearby enemies.

● Translocate – Toss out a translocation beacon you can teleport to by pressing the

action button a second time. Allies can use the translocation terminal you leave behind to follow

you.

● Ultimate Ability: Blacklight – Use Devinder’s heavily-modified camera rig to create a powerful burst of UV light that petrifies vampires and staggers human enemies.

Remi – Best Redfall Character for Dealing Damage

Image Source: Arkane Austin via Twinfinite

If you want to be a damage dealer, Remi is your only real choice. Her C4 Charge ability gives a nicely reusable explosive to keep the enemies back. However, the highlight of her whole character is that she isn’t alone. She is joined by her “prototype robot,” Bribón, which attacks encroaching enemies. While this makes Remi a really good solo character, she’s also great for a group.

While Remi and Bribón will be typically placed in a vanguard position, the Mobilize skill will keep surrounding players healthy. Remi is the only character in the game with any sort of healing ability, and it only serves to help when she’s the one taking the enemies’ focus.

Abilities

● Siren – Command Bribon to distract nearby enemies, making himself a target and

absorbing damage.

● C4 Charge – Toss an explosive device that sticks to targets and surfaces. Once armed,

press the action button to detonate.

● Ultimate Ability: Mobilize – Create a rallying point where you and your allies are healed over time.

Which Redfall Character Is Best?

Ultimately, there is no outright ‘best’ character in Redfall, as it ultimately depends on how you want to approach the gameplay. Those that just like to make things go boom and get right in the thick of the action are likely going to find Remi and Devinder as the best characters for them, thanks to their more damage-oriented abilities.

On the other hand, if you prefer to stick to the shadows and go the stealthy route then Jacob is going to be right up your street. His Cloak ability literally makes you invisible to enemies, while his Raven can pinpoint enemy locations for his Heartstopper sniper rifle to pick off from afar.

For solo players, we’d say that Remi is the best Redfall character, though, purely thanks to her damage-dealing abilities and ability to send out Bribon as a distraction. This gives you a chance to quickly heal up in the heat of combat… or just run away!

This is everything you need to know regarding all Redfall characters and their playstyles. For more Redfall news and guides, take a look at our links below.

