The best Helicath build in Raid Shadow Legends will help as you work towards making an unkillable team in the mobile RPG. Rather than an all-out brawler, Helicath works best as a defensive unit, so prioritizing high speed stats is crucial so he can heal your allies. Let’s take a look at how to configure Helicath in Raid Shadow Legends!

Recommended Videos

Raid Shadow Legends Helicath Build Guide

Read on for our hand-picked build guide for Helicath. We’ve selected the best skills to use, masteries to activate, and play styles that suit using this character. If you’ve pulled Helicath via gacha spins but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.

Best Helicath Skills

The skills you need to focus on upgrading for Helicath are his defensive and speed attributes. He’s best used as a tanky damage sponge during Clan Boss fights, so ensuring he can move before enemies and protect attacking teammates is crucial. These are some of the skills to upgrade as a priority:

Devoted Servants – This skill increases the Block Damage stat on ally units for two turns. If enemy units then use a skill to remove that temporary buff, it instead translates to a 60% DEF increase for those allies, again for two turns.

– This skill increases the Block Damage stat on ally units for two turns. If enemy units then use a skill to remove that temporary buff, it instead translates to a 60% DEF increase for those allies, again for two turns. Winds of the Pit – A more attacking-minded skill, Helicath attacks all enemies when activated. After this, a Shield buff applies to allies for the next two turns. The level of Shield is determined by your Helicath’s DEF stat.

Image Source: Plarium Games

Best Helicath Masteries

Working through the Mastery tree when leveling up Helicath, these are the ones to choose:

Miracle Heal – When activated, has a 50% chance of healing between 15-30% of the max HP of the Champion or their ally.

– When activated, has a 50% chance of healing between 15-30% of the max HP of the Champion or their ally. Chainbreaker – Has the chance of removing one of many status effects (Sleep, Stun, Freeze, Provoke, Petrification, Fear, True Fear) at the start of a turn.

– Has the chance of removing one of many status effects (Sleep, Stun, Freeze, Provoke, Petrification, Fear, True Fear) at the start of a turn. Crushing Rend – Has a chance of ignoring enemy DEF stats before a turn, proving especially useful in boss fights.

Best Helicath Artifacts

Lastly, you’ll want to choose ideal Artifacts before using Helicath. This is the gear you equip on the customization menu, which can hugely augment stats. Here are our choices:

Speed Gear – This goes without saying, but equipping the two-piece Speed Artifact set is perfect for Helicath. Doing so means you’re much more likely to get the first turn during a round, which can be the difference between healing an ally or them dying. Having both pieces gives you a +12% speed boost.

– This goes without saying, but equipping the two-piece Speed Artifact set is perfect for Helicath. Doing so means you’re much more likely to get the first turn during a round, which can be the difference between healing an ally or them dying. Having both pieces gives you a +12% speed boost. Divine Speed – Similar to the previous Artifact set, this provides a +12% SPD boost when both pieces are active. On top of that, you get +15% HP self-shield for three turns at the start of a fight, so you can focus on healing other team members instead.

Those are our picks for the best Helicath build in Raid Shadow Legends! For more guides, check out our Infinite Craft combinations list and grab the latest Monopoly GO dice links.