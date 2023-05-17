Top 50 Best PS4 Themes of All Time

Image Source: PlayStation

Sony’s PS4 might be old hat now following the launch of the PS5 in 2019, but that doesn’t mean it’s been retired for everyone. In fact, given most new software is compatible with both old and new, the PS4 still has plenty of life left. And if there’s one feature we miss from the PS4 it’s been awesome dynamic themes. If you’re looking for the coolest ways to swag out your home screen, we’ve compiled the top free, dynamic, and paid PlayStation 4 themes throughout the years. Whether you’re looking for a theme of a AAA game or a dynamic theme that will change as time does, these are the best PS4 themes of all time.

Incidentally, these are in no particular order. Unless you want to read some sort of mysterious algorithm into it, in which case, perhaps it was ordered for you, specifically.

Best PS4 Themes of All Time

1. Firewatch Dynamic

Image Source: reznoire (YouTube Channel)

This PS4 theme delivers all of the colorful beauty of Firewatch, displaying the mountainous setting and a color scheme that changes as the hours pass. Why watch fire when you could watch this theme instead? It’s probably better for your eyes.

2. PlayStation 20th Anniversary

Image Source: PlayStation UK

Released in celebration of PlayStation’s 20th anniversary, this one takes on every ounce of PS nostalgia, from its color scheme to the iconic system music. Bwaaaaaaaaaaaaa, bwaaaaaaaaaaaa! Badoo doooo, gaaaaahhh…

That’s exactly what it sounds like and you know it.

3. The Last of Us Outbreak Day Dynamic

Image Source: ShadowSamurai (YouTube Channel)

The Last of Us featured a world destroyed by the infamous cordyceps virus, and now you can watch said virus infect your own console, growing creepily across your screen. Just be sure to assure your elderly grandmother that she doesn’t need to wipe the screen clean.

4. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Shipwreck

Image Source: XFactor1111 (YouTube Channel)

This serene backdrop shows a beautiful shipwreck taken straight from Nathan Drake’s last adventure. While the opulent ship lays in the distance, beautiful fish swim on by while you browse your PS4 menu. The icons change to match the Uncharted style, too.

Not great if you want to read the white text on the light blue background, we will admit. But in fairness, reading underwater is hard in real life, too, so this adds to the level of immersion.

5. Paper Sculpture

Image Source: Moon (YouTube Channel)

Paper Sculpture is a simple but beautiful option, donning an adorable crafts style and an imaginative world of whimsy. The music here is absolutely lovely, to boot. It makes me want to attempt to make my own paper craft for about twenty minutes before giving up and accepting that I have no practical skills in life.

6. Axiom Verge

Image Source: Axiom Verge/Thomas Happ Games

This one, modeled after the hit indie game Axiom Verge, replicates its old-school style and throws in a remix of the game’s unique music. It has a lot of purple, like that time I had too much grape juice at my friend James’ seventh birthday party and threw up on the kitchen floor.

7. 3D Retaliation Rampage Interactive Dynamic

Image Source: Disruptive Publishers (YouTube Channel)

One of the few that lets you duel oncoming enemies as you sit in your home screen. Players can use their DualShock controller to attack, and will get a special victory screen after defeating 100 opponents.

True to the name of the theme’s creators, Disruptive Publishers, this is really quite impractical for when you’d simply like to navigate around the menu, but gosh it sure is fun. Checking my notifications can wait, there is someone who is trying to murder me right now!

8. Bloodborne Hunter’s Dream Dynamic

Image Source: Custo PlayStation (YouTube Channel)

Ripped straight from the unsettling but gorgeous world of Bloodborne, this dynamic theme is perfect for Hunters of all kinds. Not included from above image: exotic French text (unless you set your console language to French).

9. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dynamic

Image Source: XFactor1111 (YouTube Channel)

In what is the ultimate blast from the ’90s, this dynamic theme is for every Power Ranger lover out there. And yes, it is the ORIGINAL cast of characters, all up in your face with explosions, lightning, and shaky cam action.

It’s the very definition of ‘dynamic’, to the point where it can sometimes be difficult to locate the relevant icons to actually start playing a game. Is that the ‘play now’ button? Or Tommy Oliver’s nipples? Press it anyway, see what comes of it.

10. PlayStation Now Dynamic

Image Source: Duck360Gaming (YouTube Channel)

This one is for true PS fans, as a giant orb with the famous logo sparks some electrical lines all around. You’ll also notice screenshots all around it from famous PlayStation titles that you could totally play on PlayStation Now, before it was merged with PlayStation Plus. Technically speaking, that has rendered this theme more like PlayStation Then, but we’re arguing semantics.

11. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Ink Dynamic

Image Source: Custo PlayStation

Relive all of Nathan Drake’s tales with this beautiful background. Splashes of ink turn to art right before your eyes, revealing iconic moments from the Uncharted series as though they were parts of Drake’s own adventure journal. He’s basically Doug Funnie but swole.

12. Breakfast Delights

Image Source: Cheap Ass Gamer

This one may not feature a AAA game or an indie darling. But it will cycle through delectable breakfast foods each day of the week, and that’s okay with us. Please resist the urge to bite the screen.

13. Red Umbrella Painting

Image Source: PSPrices

Based off of the famous Red Rain by Stefano Corso, this one shimmers with life, even without dynamic features. If you’re from England or Seattle, this will make you feel right at home.

14. Dynamic Laser Cat

Image Source: Hohotat (YouTube Channel)

It’s a cat. It shoots lasers out of its eyes. It defies logic or reason. Your argument is invalid.

15. Journey Dynamic

Image Source: Si L (YouTube Channel)

Journey is beloved for its tranquil yet impactful gameplay. This dynamic theme lets you reminisce on the lone but majestic story at any time. Not recommended for those with an aversion to sand (it’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere).

16. Don’t Starve: Console Edition: Shipwrecked

Image Source: Fearlesstr (YouTube Channel)

If you’re into desolation and sadness with a touch of whimsy, this theme offers you the protagonist of Don’t Starve, sadly rowing through a shipwrecked sea to his own cartoonish tune. If he sinks, does this then transition to the Uncharted 4 shipwrecked theme? No, it does not.

17. inFamous Second Son

Image Source: Custo PlayStation (YouTube Channel)

Infamous Second Son’s signature splashes of color and angst come forward in this one, featuring protagonist Delsin Rowe having way too much fun. Slow down, sir, you’re going to damage my PS4 with all of these vigorous shenanigans!

18. FINAL FANTASY VII Midgar Custom

Back when the return of Final Fantasy VII felt like it would remain a distant pipe dream, this theme set your home screen up with an iconic image of Cloud and his Buster Sword. Nowadays, we can play Final Fantasy VII Remake to our hearts’ content, alongside the excellent Crisis Core. Now all we need is a Cait Sith gacha spinoff and our lives will be complete.

19. Ask Merlin Anything Dynamic

Image Source: Best Themes (Facebook)

This theme is psychic!! Maybe not really. BUT, it will answer your questions in 16-bit with Magic 8 Ball-like skill. Can Merlin explain why I feel a growing sense of dissatisfaction with each moment that passes in my day, and how I can possibly escape this cycle of existential dread?

…”Very unlikely”, apparently.

20. One Piece Going Merry Dynamic

Image Source: Blake Humphries (YouTube Channel)

If you’re a One Piece fan, you’ll love watching the Going Merry ship sailing back and forth throughout the day. If you’re not a One Piece fan, it’s a fantastic animated pirate theme. So stop whining.

21. Transistor

Image Source: steadydecline (YouTube Channel)

Transistor is oozing with style, from its clean visuals to its jazzy music. Futuristic tones spill into every corner of its design, much like they do in this theme. It’s sure to impress your friends, as well as anyone else in the room you weren’t aware of.

22. Payday 2: The Most Wanted

Image Source: Thèmes PlayStation (YouTube Channel)

Here is a colorful collection of friends to greet you whenever you elect to turn on your PS4. I’m not entirely sure what’s going on here, but I see a lot of masks and suits, so I assume these nice folks are on their way to a fancy masquerade ball. Isn’t that lovely?

23. Dark Souls III Transitory Lands

Image Source: AJBTime (YouTube Channel)

Dark Souls and peaceful vibes don’t often go together, but we can’t help but feel just a little relaxed with the reserved tones of this theme. Looking at the image above, I know exactly what you’re thinking… That clock says it’s almost midnight and this person is still playing on their PS4. They must be under 30.

24. Yakuza 0

Image Source: devilleon7 (YouTube Channel)

Simple, striking, and smoking — this theme has it all, aside from a Friday night disco party. If you listen closely enough, you can hear the dulcet tones of “KIRYU-CHAAAAAAAN” ringing in the distance.

25. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Celebration

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

Call of Duty stans will most assuredly feel as though this theme is a’callin to them.. It’s simple, yet sufficiently creepy. Rarely have zombies looked so pretty, which is why they never get matches on Tinder. Though I did swipe right accidentally once. She immediately messaged me “brains?” and I unmatched because I assumed she was questioning my intelligence.

26. LawBreakers

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

This one isn’t dynamic, but it still has a nifty design for anyone who loves LawBreakers. And it’s kind of dynamic in the literal sense of the word, what with its bold effects and pair of eyes staring into your soul with a come hither glare. Try not to go thither though, because sitting too close to the TV is dangerous.

27. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game — Geralt & Ciri Theme

Image Source: Kurisu (YouTube Channel)

There is no shortage of Witcher 3 themes at your disposal, with this Gwent variant offering a calm and friendly atmosphere. It would perhaps be more hospitable if the participants didn’t have their weapons equipped, ready to unsheathe the moment they suspect their opponent of cheating. I cannot count on one hand how many times my family gatherings have been ruined in this way. The actual number is only three, but I lost several fingers in these encounters.

28. Far Cry 5 Dynamic

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

Far Cry 5 released all the way back in 2018, but this theme is still great! You might even say it’s a far cry from the others you’ve seen. Perhaps you wouldn’t, if you’re not so fond of puns. Or alternatively, you’re so fond of puns, you’ve come up with one much better. If so, please share in the comments. Plus cat pics. Please and thank you.

29. Crash Bandicoot Dynamic

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

Crash Bandicoot is as timeless a gaming icon as any, and he’ll be more than happy to keep your PS4 home screen safe with this theme. Just make sure you don’t have any crates around, because he will absolutely wreck them without a care in the world. Seriously, why does this guy have such a vendetta against crates, they’re super useful.

30. Everybody’s Golf Dynamic

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

It’s called Everybody’s Golf for a reason, and that’s because there’s a theme that’s suitable for all ages. I really wanted to share the origins of the word “fore” as a fun fact, but I found too many conflicting explanations. Instead, I will create my own headcanon where it was originally snarled out by a mass murderer who was counting the amount of people he had killed so far with golf balls. Despite its gloomy premise, this headcanon is also suitable for all ages.

31. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

Yikes! I just wanted to play a few rounds of Overwatch, and instead my whole core is shaken by this spine-tingling Biohazard theme. What’s your favorite Resident Evil game? I like Resident Evil Gaiden best because I hate having a good time.

32. Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Dynamic

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

By my Esther-mation, this gloomy yet thought provoking theme might be to your liking. I’ve never met someone named Esther before, but I am tempted to adopt a fawn and call it that. Then, when it reaches maturity, I’ll be able to approach it and say, “hello, Deer Esther!” We’ll share a good laugh, Esther and I, before committing unspeakable crimes together.

33. Dishonored 2 Karnaca

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

Karnaca is one of Dishonored 2’s most pleasant locations. So it stands to reason that it would make for a picturesque PS4 theme. Tangentially, if you stare at the Dishonored logo for long enough, the H begins to look more like a fancy dividing bracket than a letter, therein rendering the title to Dis Onored. I hope you think about this as you enjoy this theme.

34. Watch Dogs 2 Marcus

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

This Watch Dogs 2 dynamic theme gives you the invigorating opportunity of watching someone playing on their phone, completely oblivious to your presence. Hey, Marcus! Whatcha looking at? Why, it’s his favorite Twinfinite article on the best free PS4 themes, of course! It’s a bit like this one, except it won’t cost you a dime, you cheapskate.

35. Tales of Berseria Complete Cast

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

Don’t you just love it when all of your friends gather around for a group photo? Then you’ll get to live the experience vicariously through this cast shot from Tales of Berseria. It’s much better than actually gathering people for a group photo, because you don’t have that awkward moment afterward where you all just kind of mill about before going your separate ways.

36. Legacy Dashboard

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

The Legacy Dashboard Theme is a faithful recreation of the PlayStation 2 menu design. It includes the famous start-up sequence, the return of the seven starts, and a fully functional crystal clock. If you’re nostalgic for those days, it’s a great choice. It makes me want to listen to the hits of 2000, from OutKast to NSYNC, and even Lee Ann Womack’s vaguely threatening “I Hope You Dance”.

37. The Last of Us Part II Stop Sign

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Screenshots from Naughty Dog games tend to make for great themes. This theme features the opening shots from the debut The Last of Us Part II trailer and it is beautiful. Gosh, wouldn’t you like to live somewhere this nice someday? There’s plenty of mushrooms, in case you’re feeling peckish.

38. North American Lights Dynamic

Image Source: 70Times7 (YouTube Channel)

If you’ve ever wondered how much electricity the east coast of America burns through in a single night, now is your opportunity! This dazzling dynamic theme delights with a myriad of nighttime twinkles. Apparently, there are even some parts of southern Canada that also receive electricity nowadays (who would have guessed, eh?)

39. Aurora Borealis

Image Source: 70Times7 (YouTube Channel)

Aurora Borealis!? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within your PS4!? …Yes!

May I see it? …Yes (refer to above image).

40. Uncharted 10th Anniversary

Image Source: XFactor1111 (YouTube Channel)

This theme dropped in 2017 to celebrate ten years since the first Uncharted game came to PlayStation 3. It’s hard to believe that we’re now only a few short years from the 20th anniversary. It reminds me of my favorite quote from Uncharted: “Death is but a doorway, time is but a window, I’ll be back.”

41. Earth from Orbit Dynamic

Image Source: XFactor1111 (YouTube Channel)

Ever wanted to see what Earth looks like from space without stepping away from your PlayStation 4? You can now look at the beauty of our planet on your dashboard. Incidentally, did you hear about the astronaut who got tired of going into orbit? Yeah, he was a little spaced out.

42. Windjammers

Image Source: PS Deals

Windjammers has quite a standout look. The vibrant colors and beach setting make the stylish old-school design pop. This theme adds a pixel effect to the dashboard icons and bathes the menu in the light from the game’s setting. I’m just not sure about that dog leering at all of the beachgoers with such satisfaction. What does it know? What kind of secrets is it hiding? What is a funny third question I can insert here?

43: Ghost of Tsushima Jin Dynamic

Image Source: VikanGaming (YouTube Channel)

Some of the best themes include natural audio and this one is accompanied only by the wind, the rustling of autumn leaves, thunder in the distance, and the perfect accompaniment from a Japanese Shakuhaci. The visuals are also beautiful, with an animated version of Ghost of Tsushima’s key art. The fact that it’s free certainly sweetens the deal. If you look closely enough, you can even see the ghost.

44: The Last of Us Part II Beach

Image Source: PlayStation Australia

After visiting town in a preceding entry, we now take a romantic trip to the beach. The sound of the waves crashing on the beach and the wind form the perfect background for this somber scene. And best of all, there’s no judgmental pixelated dog watching our every move.

45. Red Dead Redemption

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

For all those times you want to yee your haw, you can’t go past this crimson theme depicting Red Dead Redemption’s grizzly cast of characters. After all, nothing puts me in the mood for gaming quite like an unpleasant gentleman leering out from the screen. If you position it just right like in the attached image above, it kind of looks like Resident Evil 0 is coming out of his eye. This is very important.

46. BioShock: The Collection

Image Source: PlayStation Themes (YouTube Channel)

I sure hope you’re not afraid of the water, because we’re about to take the plunge with this subaquatic PS4 theme. It conveys that tangible sense of dread you feel while you’re exploring the depths of the BioShock series. Fear not, because despite appearances, the water is not real. That just wouldn’t be good for your television set.

47. Final Fantasy VII Tifa Dynamic

Image Source: Square Enix

One of the greatest themes overall available on PS4, and it’s completely free. It depicts one of Final Fantasy VII’s most enduring images, with Tifa gazing off into the night sky. It’s certainly better than the Aerith themes that are out there. Oh, what’s that? There are no Aerith themes? Checkmate, Tifa best girl confirmed.

48. Untitled Goose Game Dynamic

Image Source: RenkaWong (YouTube Channel)

If the quirky Untitled Goose Game taught us anything, it’s that geese are jerks. And now, with this PS4 theme you can revel in the bounty yielded by your kleptomania. I wonder if my dignity is somewhere amongst those lost items? I haven’t seen it in years.

49. RiME

Image Source: Truant Pixel, LLC

Though sometimes it may feel as though we select these themes with no rhyme or reason, in this case there literally is RiME. And the reason? It looks nice.

It’s got all the sunshine and crabs you could ever want; ie. 1 or 2 crabs, depending on which point you are viewing it, and 1 sunshine.

50. Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Dynamic 2

Image Source: Ace Combat Fan (YouTube Channel)

The Ace Combat series comes with awesome music, and that’s exactly what you’ll get in this theme for free, on top of the sound of jet engines in the background. Are you ready for takeoff? Personally, I’d prefer some takeaway instead, I could really use a Big Mac after all these PS4 themes.

Check here how you can set a PS4 theme that is customized by you! Maybe then someday it too will join these hallowed halls of thematic splendor.

About the authors

Twinfinite Staff Several of Twinfinite's staff likely contributed heavily to this article, so that's why this byline is set. You can find out more about our colorful cast of personnel over in the The Team page on the site. More Stories by Twinfinite Staff Tony Cocking A miserable little pile of secrets. Unabashed Nintendo stan, Resident Evil fancier and obscure anime enthusiast who insists everything is funnier when the rule of three is applied. Oh, and once I saw a blimp! More Stories by Tony Cocking

Related Posts