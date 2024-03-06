Category:
Best Outfits in Left or Right: Dress Up

Published: Mar 6, 2024 04:31 am
Left or right dress up cat left or right
Image Source: MeeGame Studio via Twinfinite

Left or Right: Dress Up is a fairly simple but addictive mobile game with tons of unique designs, dresses, and accessories to make exciting combinations. If you want the best models that get you the most money, here are the best outfits in Left or Right: Dress Up.

Best Outfits in Left or Right: Dress Up

While making your models and deciding their outfits in Left or Right: Dress Up, you’ll have to style the following items:

  • Hair
  • Shirt
  • Skirt
  • Accessory
  • Shoes
  • Face

Besides the Face, each Left or Right choice available has the chance to come with a green arrow. This means your model will gain more visibility with that piece equipped. These outfit pieces usually come with an ad, but they give more passive income in the long run. Furthermore, you can add a total of three pets. Each pet adds a lot more value to the views your outfit gets, and the cash your model generates.

Left or right dress up stage with three models
Image Source: MeeGame Studio via Twinfinite

If you don’t get a pet or a piece with a green arrow, we suggest you use the ‘New Options’ button in the middle of the screen. You’ll have to watch an ad, but it increases your chances of getting a better outfit piece.

The best outfits in Left or Right: Dress Up come from matching set pieces. You can purchase and unlock more of these by getting the Special Bundle by paying or watching an ad. Once your model is complete, be sure to tap the screen a lot during the showcase to increase the overall views she gets. The more views you rack up on the showcase, the better your outfit ranks.

left or right dress up model show off screen tap tap and views on best outfit
Image Source: MeeGame Studio via Twinfinite

The best outfits in Left or Right: Dress Up will have three pets and all items will come from a matching set. While you’re here, be sure to learn about how to make cash quickly in Left or Right: Dress Up.

