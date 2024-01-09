Best Monster Hunter World Heavy Bowgun Build

There are many high-DPS options in Monster Hunter World, but Heavy Bowgun reigns supreme above them all. However, if you are running sub-optimal decorations or armor, you will feel as if you are using a pea shooter. So, to make the most out of your ranged combat, here is the best Heavy Bowgun build for Monster Hunter World.

Best Spread Heavy Bowgun Build for Monster Hunter World

Image Source: Capcom via Monster Hunter YouTube

The best heavy bowgun build in the Monster Hunter World base game is:

Weapon: Taroth Assault “Glutton”

Taroth Assault “Glutton” Weapon Augments: Attack Increase, Affinity Increase

Attack Increase, Affinity Increase Weapon Mods: Recoil Suppressor, Close Range Up x 2

Recoil Suppressor, Close Range Up x 2 Head: Xeno’jiiva Headgear γ

Xeno’jiiva Headgear γ Torso: Nergigante Mail γ

Nergigante Mail γ Arms: Drachen Vambraces α

Drachen Vambraces α Waist: Xeno’jiiva Spine γ

Xeno’jiiva Spine γ Legs: Xeno’jiiva Spurs γ

Xeno’jiiva Spurs γ Charm: Awakening Charm II

Awakening Charm II Decorations: Tenderizer Jewel 2 x 3, Expert Jewel x 2, Spread Jewel 3, Attack Jewel 1 x 4, Critical Jewel 2, Release Jewel 3, Elementless Jewel 2

Most Important Items

This build mainly needs the Spread Jewel 3 for the spread damage boost, and it also requires the Taroth Assault “Glutton” heavy bowgun. All the gear and decorations listed above are high-end, and the Glutton isn’t even craftable, so be prepared for a grind if you want to set up this whole build.

The build and its alternatives are made by Moe God and are available in an Imgur gallery. There are many Heavy Bowgun loadouts, but the best ones are all basically the same. However, you can make your own variations depending on which gear you are missing.

Best Heavy Bowgun Build for Monster Hunter World Iceborne

The best heavy bowgun build in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is:

Weapon: Vor Buster

Vor Buster Weapon Upgrades: Attack Increase x 2, Defense Increase

Attack Increase x 2, Defense Increase Weapon Mods: Recoil Suppressor x 3, Close Range Up, Special Scope

Recoil Suppressor x 3, Close Range Up, Special Scope Head: Rimeguard γ+

Rimeguard γ+ Torso: Dragonhide β+

Dragonhide β+ Arms: Dragonclaws β+

Dragonclaws β+ Waist: Dragonbarbs α+

Dragonbarbs α+ Legs: Dragonfeet β+

Dragonfeet β+ Charm: Challenger Charm V

Challenger Charm V Decorations: Expert Jewel+ 4 x 2, Release/Protection Jewel 4 x 3, Attack Jewel+ 4 x 3, Attack Jewel 1, Spread Jewel 3 x 2, Critical/Evasion Jewel 4, Critical/Protection Jewel 4 x 2

This is as decked out as you can be with a heavy bowgun build. With proper consumables up, you will have 600 effective raw damage. Add to that a bunch of crit and defensive stats that these jewels and armor provide, and you will be solo speedrunning highest-level content in Iceborne.

However, getting all this equipment will require you to grind extensively. Dozens of hours, at least, if you already have most of the jewels already, that is. So, if you are a Heavy Bowgun enjoyer, this build is your end goal.

Tips for Creating Your Own Builds

That wraps this guide on the best Heavy Bowgun builds in Monster Hunter World. For more Monster Hunter World guides, check out the links we provided below. The ones about charms and Dante’s Layered Armor are my recommendations.