top 10 best minecraft roof designs

You build some fancy walls in Minecraft, throw in a few windows, but then the inspiration ends when you get to the roof. It’s oddly difficult to build a roof that actually looks good or, at the very least, fits the layout. Luckily, there are a wide variety of roof designs out there, so we gathered the best ones for Minecraft.

Best Roof Designs to Enhance Your Home in Minecraft

10. Classic Tavern

The classic-tavern look is a personal favorite of mine. The design itself has a nice mix of gambrel and A-frame roofs, with some extra flair at the top.

If you’re creating a medieval-like town or city, you really can’t go wrong using the roof. And yes, given its name, the roof is perfect for taverns.

The classic tavern roof works best with medium-sized homes, so keep the height of the house to only two storeys.

9. Clerestory Roof

How about something that captures natural lighting? The clerestory roof features two slopes, but one side is much higher.

What this creates is a gap between the two slopes, adding another wall for windows. By facing said wall towards the sun, and placing windows, the sun shines through into your home quite nicely.

Keep in mind the clerestory roof is best utilized with one-storey homes. However, since one side of the house is much taller, you have plenty of room to build a loft for your bed and crafting stations like an enchantment table.

8. Conical Spire

What’s a castle without some cone-shaped roofing? This isn’t your average, generic pyramid roofing, but one with style.

Normally, you’d stack a bunch of blocks like a pyramid, but that’s too basic. Instead, mix up the design by introducing slabs and steps. Replace the flat sides with steps, while stacking full blocks along the edges. The point of the spire can be extra pointy or you can go flatter.

Most importantly, your building should have some definition. If it’s just four flat walls, we highly suggest trying for a hexagon-shaped build instead. This opens up the opportunity to add flair along the extra corners.

7. Flat Roof

What’s so great about a flat roof, you say? Well, absolutely nothing on their own. However, to a trained eye, a flat roof in Minecraft is a blank canvas.

Take a small house, maybe a starter one, and add a flat roof. With just a few steps in key areas, you can turn a boring, flat roof into something that’s quite fancy.

You can do this with all sorts of different materials. For example, fences are the perfect object to create decorative pillars, especially stone fences. The goal is to create a look that isn’t so one dimensional.

6. Gambrel Roof

There’s the A-frame, the double A-frame, then there’s the gambrel roof. Think of the gambrel roof as the A-frame’s much wider, curvier cousin.

Naturally, a gambrel roof is a great choice for barns and farms. It’s an equally solid choice for cottages, especially if it’s two storeys tall. You’ll have a lot more room upstairs as opposed to an A-frame.

You can also try an alternative design, which extends the bottom edge of the roof and fans out. It’s like a combination of gambrel and saltbox, but with a much shallower wing. If you want more room on the first floor, extend the roof!

5. Gull Wing Roof

As the name would suggest, the gull wing does in fact look like the wings of a gull in flight. The slopes on each side sit between a gambrel roof and gable roof—not too sharp, but not too shallow.

Additionally, the ends of the roof extend out much further than, say, the gambrel roof. If you extend one side much further, throw down a few fences, and you’ve got yourself a small animal pen.

The gull wing roof is best suited for short, two-storey homes in Minecraft, though keep in mind the second floor will have a slanted ceiling. the second floor will feature the slopes of the roof.

4. Double A-Frame Roof

If you’re looking to build something cozy, like a family house let’s say, and you want a dynamic roof, the A-frame is a fantastic choice. Why stop at one, though? Why not have two A-frames?

By extending a portion of the center, you can create two separate A-frames. What you get is a far more varied design, much like a clerestory roof. With just a few windows along the second roof, you can have some really nice lighting.

As an added bonus, the A-frame slopes so sharply that you can extend the edges all the way to the ground. So, if you wanted a more Viking-like home, this is the design you want!

3. Gable Dormer Roof

How about a roof with some personality? If the double A-frame doesn’t do it for you, then a gable dormer roof just might.

With this particular design, you start with a typical gable roof. It’s very similar to a gambrel but the slopes are straighter and slightly steeper. It should look like a set of steps with a relatively round tip.

The difference is that along the sides are sections that protrude out, featuring their own roofs of the same design. Depending on the length of your house, you can keep adding sections. It gives your home a kind of surprised look!

2. Hipped Roof

Hipped roofs are really good at adding depth to one-storey homes without resorting to a boring, flat roof. Instead, you opt for a pyramid design but stop short after a few layers to avoid giving the top a point.

The best part of having a hipped roof is not only is it really easy to build, but you can create all sorts of shapes with it. For example, our screenshot features a hipped roof in the shape of an L.

Additionally, you can extend your hipped roof in Minecraft and add some columns along the edges or build a roofed patio underneath.

1. Saltbox Roof

Another fine choice for one-storey houses in Minecraft is a saltbox roof, provided you can look past the asymmetrical design. It’s like a wonky, shallower gable roof, but with one slope being shorter than the other.

What a saltbox roof can do for you is open up some space along the top to fit in a low-hanging loft. If you give your building a few more blocks of height, you can certainly squeeze in a compact, but cozy second floor.

That's the last of the best roof designs in Minecraft, so let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!